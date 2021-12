If you're anything like me, your favorite part of the Christmas season isn't seeing your loved ones (puke) or sweating through your coat as you run through a store trying to find the perfect gift for your friend, it's all the MOVIES. There are so many great holiday movies out there, from classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Home Alone to lesser-known gems like Black Christmas and Tangerine. There are also a million streaming services out there, but whether you subscribe to Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, or Hulu, we have a recommendation here that'll get you in the spirit.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO