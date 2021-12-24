WATCH | Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Mild weather blows in for Christmas with changes to follow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Sunday morning y’all! It is the last week of 2021 and temps are mild in the 50s. There is some thicker fog in portions of southern KY likely this morning, so make sure you are careful on the roads. A mix of sun and clouds is likely throughout the day. Temps get up into the mid-50s. Our pattern turns active again as we head throughout the workweek, with daily rain chances returning through Thursday. They’ll first be scattered on Monday before becoming more widespread Tuesday through Thursday. Some of these showers could quickly put down a lot of rain, leading to localized high water issues. During all of this, temperatures will remain in the upper-50s and lower-60s until the front moves through Thursday, leading to highs falling into the 40s.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 8 HOURS AGO