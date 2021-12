Cybersecurity software company Zorus announced recently that it closed a Series A investment round. These are the details. Cybersecurity software company Zorus announced recently that it closed a Series A investment round led by Asymmetric Capital Partners with additional capital coming from Innospark Ventures and existing seed investor General Catalyst. Driven by rapid expansion in 2021, Zorus will be utilizing the $9 million in additional funding to introduce new services to its cyber security suite. And Zorus plans to add extensive detection and response security solutions on top of its filtering engine. Currently, Zorus sells AI-focused web filtering and productivity monitoring software as a service exclusively through the managed service provider network.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO