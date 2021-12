It's a wet Christmas in New Jersey.

Moderate rain showers will linger into the afternoon as temperatures climb into the 50s.

There will be a brief clearing in the afternoon before the showers return in the evening as temperatures stay mild.

Sunday will feature mainly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low- to mid-40s.

Overcast skies are in the forecast for Monday with highs in the upper-30s.