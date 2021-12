One of the most important items in Apex Legends is the body shield. It allows players to take up to an additional 125 damage before being knocked down in a fight. The better the rarity of the shield, the more damage it can take. However, instead of the higher rarity shields being only obtainable through looting and luck, players can also improve the shield they currently have through a few different methods. Here's how upgrading your body shield in Apex Legends works.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO