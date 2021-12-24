ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Interviews

By Derek Wise
spaceexplored.com
 1 day ago

Space fans have long anticipated SpaceX’s next rocket, Starship. While, to this point, most of the...

spaceexplored.com

Comments / 0

Related
spaceexplored.com

Interview with KSC director of center planning on Starship at LC-49

Space fans have long anticipated SpaceX’s next rocket, Starship. While, to this point, most of the early development and testing has taken place in Boca Chica, Texas, SpaceX intends to launch Starship from Florida. We recently learned that, in addition to the LC-39A, SpaceX would like to use LC-49 to launch and land Starship Super Heavy vehicles.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceFlight Insider

SpaceX looking to build new launch site at Kennedy Space Center

A couple weeks after SpaceX CEO Elon Musk confirmed Starship would lift off from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center, the company requested an environmental assessment from NASA to increase operations in Florida by building a brand new launch site. The new proposed 175 acre launch site would include...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

Launch Spotlight: SpaceX to launch 24th resupply mission to the International Space Station

This week SpaceX is preparing for its next mission to space, this time a cargo resupply flight to the International Space Station. SpaceX’s CRS-24 will launch the company’s Dragon 2 spacecraft to the ISS and take additional food, experiments, and other supplies to the current crew. Two notable studies will be a protein crystal growth study for possible future cancer treatments drugs and a handheld bioprinter that could one day heal wounds.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
The Independent

SpaceX celebrates 100th rocket landing to top record-breaking year

SpaceX has broken its own launch record with its 31st orbital mission of 2021, which also marked the 100th landing of a rocket.A two-stage Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on Tuesday, delivering a Dragon cargo capsule full of Christmas presents and supplies for the crew of the International Space Station (ISS).The successful launch and landing of the Falcon 9 booster means that 94 per cent of all missions this year were carried out by SpaceX’s fleet of flight-proven orbital class rocket boosters.“This is the first landing for this particular booster but the 100th successful landing for...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Guardian

Nasa launches $10bn James Webb space telescope

The most ambitious, costly robot probe ever built, the $10bn James Webb telescope, has been blasted into space on top of a giant European rocket. Engineers reported on Saturday that the observatory – which has been plagued by decades of delays and huge cost overruns – was operating perfectly after going through the most nervously watched lift-off in the history of uncrewed space exploration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kennedy Space Center#Lc 39a
hypebeast.com

Listen to the Crazy Sounds NASA Captured From Jupiter’s Moon

NASA has published audio recorded in June during a close flyby of Jupiter’s largest moon, Ganymede. Scientists used a Waves instrument, which was specially designed to understand fields and particles in Jupiter’s magnetosphere. In a briefing in New Orleans last week, Scott Bolton, the Principal Investigator of NASA’s...
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

How To Watch The Launch Of JWST, The World's Largest Space Telescope, Live

The day is finally upon us! JWST, the successor of Hubble and soon to be largest and most powerful space telescope, is about to launch. It will happen as soon as possible after the launch window opens at 7:20 EST/12:20 GMT on Christmas Day (December 25) on an ESA-provided Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
AFP

James Webb telescope sets off on million-mile voyage

The world's most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres (930,000 miles) from Earth, after several delays caused by technical hitches. The James Webb Space Telescope, some three decades and billions of dollars in the making, left Earth enclosed in its Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou Space Centre in French Guiana. "What an amazing day. It's truly Christmas," said Thomas Zurbuchen, head of scientific missions for NASA, which together with the European and Canadian space agencies, ESA and ACS, built the telescope. ESA chief Josef Aschbacher said he was "very happy to say that we've delivered the spacecraft into orbit very precisely... that Ariane 5 performed extremely well".
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

'Go Webb, go!': Scientists cheer as Nasa's $10billion James Webb Space Telescope module detaches from rocket and begins one million mile journey into space in bid to break the secrets of Universe's first moments 13.5bn years ago

NASA's revolutionary James Webb Space Telescope has begun its one million mile voyage into solar orbit after successful lift off following decades of planning and delays. Jubilant scientists and engineers shouted 'Go Webb, go!' as the telescope module detached from its rocket and floated off into space far above the earth's surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fox 32 Chicago

James Webb Space Telescope, world’s largest and most powerful, launched Christmas morning

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, the world’s largest and most powerful, rocketed away from South America into the sky Christmas morning. It took off from French Guiana on South America’s northeastern coast to fewer spectators than expected, given the launch fell on Christmas after a series of untimely delays and amid a global surge in COVID-19 cases.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spaceexplored.com

How to track James Webb Space Telescope, mission timeline

Currently, more than 35,000 miles away, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) is cruising through space on the way to its 1 million mile parking spot above the Earth. It will take the space telescope almost a month to complete orbital insertion. Here’s how you can track its way there.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Hubble’s Successor, JWST, Successfully Launched Into Space

After 14 long years, the JWST is finally in orbit. The space telescope is now the largest and most powerful ever launched. Lift-off was from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana, in South America at 7:20 EST (12:20 GMT). The telescope experienced the vacuum of space 3.5 minutes after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy