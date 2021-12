The holiday season can be stressful (as depicted in the above image from the American Psychological Association website). I’d love to be able to host a delightful Christmas party, bake delicious cookies, make excellent gift choices, send inspiring cards, decorate like an interior design pro, and create world peace. However, I’m not capable of all of that and if I don’t reduce my expectations to a realistic level the “most wonderful time of the year” will become the most anxiety-ridden time of the year.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 12 DAYS AGO