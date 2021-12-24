Eggnog & Heavy Cream Shortage! // Home Alone Conspiracies and Plot Holes // The Stack – 12/24 (Hour 4)

Whether you're visiting your hometown pizzeria or a major pizza chain, you almost always see these on the menu: chicken wings, those crispy, juicy hunks of chicken tossed in a variety of flavorful sauces. You may have even enjoyed something like buffalo chicken pizza, a dish that combines the heat of buffalo sauce with the richness of a cheese pizza. Pizza and wings may not be the most intuitive pairing, but they are a delicious one, which is why they're the staple foods at every pizzeria, bar, or bowling alley. Who was the first to pair poultry and pizza together?
Comments / 0