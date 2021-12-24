ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Quinn on Nutrition: Christmas nourishment

Ponca City News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBody In a television interview, a representative of Mercy Chefs, an organization of food professionals who were in Kentucky providing meals to families devastated by recent tornadoes, said this: “It’s so rewarding to share a meal with someone who has just lost everything.”. His words struck me...

www.poncacitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Pioneer Woman Has This Advice To Minimize Holiday Meal Stress - Exclusive

Former President of the United States Dwight D. Eisenhower once famously said, as noted by PMI, "In preparing for battle, I have always found that plans are useless, but planning is indispensable." When it comes to putting together a large holiday feast, supreme commander of all things kitchen and home Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman, echoes the general's sentiments.
RECIPES
Kansas City Star

4 options for easy, stress-free Christmas meals

Cooks should not be exiled to the kitchen on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. This year, lighten or ease up on the heavy-duty Christmas meals. Most folks pigged out at Thanksgiving, and oh, those holiday parties have expanded waistbands. Home cooks want to enjoy the holiday with friends and family,...
RECIPES
Thegardenisland.com

Sheraton Waipouli feeds first responders, Chicken In A Barrel gives meals to all comers

KAPA‘A — There was food for the first responders and “everyone else” Saturday — Christmas Day — in Kapa‘a. The Kaua‘i Sheraton Coconut Beach Resort continued its tradition of providing meals for first responders, including the Kaua‘i Fire Department’s Kaiakea and Kapa‘a fire stations, the Kaua‘i Police Department and American Medical Response, the island’s ambulance service.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
State
California State
Lima News

Holiday nourishment

I am not making this up. The day after I submitted my last column in which I admitted my penchant for peppermint during the holidays, I received a package from my very favorite boss of days gone by. Along with a personally-knitted red wool and mohair scarf that will serve...
WEIGHT LOSS
Ponca City News

Quinn on Nutrition: Simple and complex facts about carbs

Body Are carbohydrates good or bad? This is a trick question. That’s because there are many types of carbs, and they all have differing effects on our health. So what is a carbohydrate? Many clients think “bread” when I ask this question. They are often surprised that fruit and milk also contain natural carbohydrates. Vegetables are also a source of carbs, both in the form of natural starches as well as dietary fiber.
NUTRITION
Daily Reflector

Tree nuts make nutritional snacks

It’s not too late to join the Maintain Don’t Gain Holiday Challenge. If you gained weight during the pandemic, it’s a great time to stop the gain. Sign up at https://esmmweighless.com/sign. It’s free. Excess body weight increases your risks for serious COVID 19. When gathering indoors, open your windows 4-6 inches to improve circulation.
NUTRITION
wmar2news

Mario Spano Nutrition - Holiday Favorites

Start the holidays off with festive recipes that will delight your guests. Registered dietitian Marie Spano is here to share her favorites this season featuring POM Wonderful 100% Pomegrante juice and Wonderful Pistachios. POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice infuses holiday beverages with a slightly sweet, slightly tart flavor without any...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Christmas Dinner#Nourishment#Quinn On Nutrition#Mercy Chefs
brownwoodnews.com

‘Tis the season for good nutrition

Ending the year on a healthy note can be a challenge for many. From the continuous chocolate advertisements on television to the delicious aromas of baked goods at your local grocery store, temptation to overindulge is around every corner. Below are some simple ideas to maintain a balanced diet and still celebrate with flavor.
RECIPES
abcnews4.com

Nutrition by Mia

Tis' *always* the season for healthy eating but that can be hard around the holidays! Here with her tips on holiday season wellness *and* home and travel must-haves is Registered Dietitian Mia Syn.
LIFESTYLE
Duluth News Tribune

Nutrition: Celebrate holidays with health in mind

The holiday season is upon us and if you are like me, you are ready to celebrate with family and friends, safely, in person. But with holiday celebrations, health often becomes the last thing on our minds and healthy habits can start to relax leading to fatigue, feeling stress and weight gain.
NUTRITION
Fox5 KVVU

Nutrition ideas on the nice list

Coffee is a great pick me up in the morning, but have you thought about adding some extra protein to your cup of joe? Premier Protein can help. For more information, visit premierprotein.com. This segment is sponsored by Zest Communications.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Red Cross
Ponca City News

The Givers network of kindness provides a warm place for the holidays

Body The holiday season is often marked by a sense of kindness, thankfulness, and giving. The Givers, founded by Lisa Breedlove, are working with Rose Stone Inn to provide a place for the less fortunate to warm themselves and celebrate Christmas free of charge. The Givers differ from other non-profits...
PONCA CITY, OK
WUHF

Soul Plates: Christmas Egg Bake

In this week's Soul Plates, Jerry Manley shares his recipe of Christmas Egg Bake right in time before the holidays. You can find Jerry's recipes on his Facebook page, Rochesterbites.
RECIPES
CBS Chicago

Charities Deliver Holiday Meals To Elderly, Homeless On Christmas

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hundreds of volunteers spent part of their Christmas Day making sure Chicago seniors are cared for and properly fed. The charity Little Brothers – Friends of the Elderly organized a homemade meal giveaway. Christmas morning about 200 volunteers picked up bags of food from their West Loop headquarters for delivery. The nonprofit helps aging Chicago residents who don’t have family or other support. Because of COVID-19, this year volunteers knocked on doors and dropped off the meals. Volunteers also added things to celebrate the day, including sparkling cider, poinsettas and hand-written cards to help remind seniors that they are not alone. In a similar scene at the Salvation Army’s Freedom Center in Humboldt Park, volunteers packed up meals to deliver to people in need. In all, they planned to hand out about 2,500 meals. The Salvation Army said many people were already struggling, and the pandemic has only made it tougher.
CHICAGO, IL
thelily.com

With tamales and Ponche Navideño, I’m recreating Mexican traditions for my daughter this Christmas

Find this story and others like it in our twice-weekly newsletter, Lily Lines. Click here to sign up. Every year around this time, without fail, my mom proclaims, “Este año no va haber tamales,” or “This year there will be no tamales.” This is her claim to everyone as we start to approach the holiday season. And yet, every year without fail, we have tamales at Christmas.
LIFESTYLE
Bakersfield Californian

Growing your own food leads to nourishment, delicious meals

Achieving a healthy lifestyle is never easy. Experts say cooking for yourself, eating right and exercising can lead to a more fulfilling life. However, there are other ways to experience true nutrition: Growing the food yourself. Bakersfield Life spoke with individuals involved with Edible Gardens around Bakersfield to understand the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy