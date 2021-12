At E3 2021, Nintendo finally gave us another teaser for the sequel to Breath of the Wild. While the story and setting implications were fascinating, those with a keen eye likely noticed a few seemingly new gameplay mechanics not seen in the previous title, or any Zelda game for that matter. While there has been no further official information, European gaming outlet Gamereactor is reporting that they have discovered a trio of patents filed by Nintendo in May of 2021. The patents are legitimate, confirmed by their publication with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), and their contents appear very similar to the unique mechanics seen in the aforementioned E3 teaser.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO