ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Mass as Italy sets pandemic record of new cases

By NPR News
wuft.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Mass before an...

www.wuft.org

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
Axios

Pope Francis warns about misuse of authority tied to nun abuse

Pope Francis raised the rarely discussed problem of nun abuse in the church during an address to members of the Vatican’s congregation for religious orders on Saturday, the Associated Press reports. Why it matters: In the past, the Vatican has downplayed the abuses committed by mother superiors against nuns...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pope Francis
Times West Virginian

Meet Sister Nathalie Becquart, the woman who is helping reshape the Catholic Church

VATICAN CITY (RNS) — Amid Pope Francis’ attempts to reform the hierarchical structures that have defined the Roman Catholic Church for centuries — structures that have in many ways limited the influence of lay people and especially women — few have had such a decisive say on shaping the future of the institution as Sister Nathalie Becquart.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Italy#Pandemic#Mass
The Independent

Protesting Orthodox priest heckles Pope on Greece visit

Pope Francis was heckled by an elderly Greek Orthodox priest on Saturday as he arrived for a meeting with the head of the country’s Orthodox Church, evidence of the lingering distrust between some Orthodox and Catholics 1,200 years after Christianity was cleaved in half.“Pope, you are a heretic!” the priest shouted three times as Francis arrived at the residence of Archbishop Ieronymos in the Greek capital of Athens The protester fell to the ground as police led him away, and Francis appeared not to notice as he walked into the residence for his private meeting with the Orthodox...
ADVOCACY
Washington Post

Pope cites new book on nun abuse in warning to superiors

ROME — Pope Francis on Saturday drew attention to a problem that the Vatican has long sought to downplay: the abuses of power by mother superiors against nuns who, because of their vows of obedience, have little recourse but to obey. During an audience with members of the Vatican’s...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AFP

Covid clouds Christmas celebrations for second year

Pope Francis on Saturday called for dialogue to counter the isolation wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, as billions around the world marked a second Christmas under the shadow of the coronavirus. In a time of pandemic, Pope Francis also asked God to "open hearts to ensure that necessary medical care -- and vaccines in particular -- are provided to those peoples who need them most".
RELIGION
WTTW - Chicago PBS

A Samurai in the Vatican

In 1613, feudal lord Date Masamune sent a Japanese diplomatic mission to Europe to negotiate with the Pope and the King of Spain in hopes opening a new trade route. Led by samurai Hasekura Tsunenaga and Franciscan monk Luis Sotelo, the expedition spent seven years traveling one-third of the globe.
WORLD
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
Slate

Why Do Italian Priests Have a Vendetta Against Santa Claus?

A New York Times article published this week begins with a superb piece of holiday theatricality. It was the first week of Advent and the feast day of St. Nicholas. Wide-eyed children were attending Mass at a cavernous and ornate Baroque-style basilica in Sicily, and a Roman Catholic bishop was launching a crusade: “ ‘Santa Claus,’ thundered Bishop Antonio Staglianò, ‘is an imaginary character.’ ”
RELIGION
Daily Mail

Pope Francis prays for an end to Covid as he calls for healthcare for all and vaccines for the poor in Christmas Day balcony message as thousands stay away in fear of catching virus

Pope Francis prayed today for an end to the coronavirus pandemic, using his Christmas Day address to urge health care for all, vaccines for the poor and for dialogue to prevail in resolving the world's conflicts. Amid a record-setting rise in COVID-19 cases in Italy this week, only a few...
RELIGION
AFP

Youth exodus takes joy out of Syria Christmas

Inside a Syrian monastery desecrated by jihadists, Matanios Dalloul stood alone by the shattered altar where a once-thriving community celebrated Christmas before the threat of death drove them out. The 62-year-old is one of 20 Christians remaining in the central town of Al-Qaryatain out of the community that boasted 900 members before conflict broke out a decade ago. Tracing a cross against his body between piles of broken stone, the lone parishioner prayed for long life for the remnants of a dwindling community which has nobody left under the age of 40. "The holidays need people, they need young boys and girls, not just piles of stone," Dalloul told AFP, gesturing at what remains of the mud brick walls of the Mar Elian monastery.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy