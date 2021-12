The space underneath the iconic Brooklyn Bridge is named for Emily Warren Roebling. NEW YORK—Mayor Bill de Blasio, Brooklyn Bridge Park President Eric Landau, elected officials and community leaders today cut the ribbon on the final section of Brooklyn Bridge Park (BBP), completing the Park as originally designed, a significant milestone for BBP and New York City. The new section of parkland pays tribute to the rich history of the Brooklyn Bridge and is named in honor of Emily Warren Roebling who is known for her work ensuring the completion of the Brooklyn Bridge.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 17 DAYS AGO