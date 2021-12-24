Brodhead Watershed Association plans guided hike on Jan. 15

The land of Seven Pines and Ice Lake was purchased by the people of Barrett and Paradise townships to provide outdoor recreation and to protect Hardytown Run, which flows through the property. Waters of the creek flow into Cranberry Creek, to the Paradise and Brodhead creeks, eventually reaching the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean. Submitted photo

The Brodhead Watershed Association will offer a walking tour of two connected public lands with naturalist and educator Darryl Speicher at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022.

Trails link the ballfields of Seven Pines with walking paths and Ice Lake. The protected land also connects to Game Lands 221. The complex straddles the boundary between Barrett and Paradise townships, and the parking areas are right off Route 390.

There is more to these popular spots than meets the eye, says Speicher. “You can often see evidence of game birds like pheasant and grouse and mammals like fox, coyote, deer and bear. In spring, this is a great place to listen for bullfrogs and green frogs,” he said.

A large white oak, estimated at 250 years old, dominates one section of the path. A low, 6-foot-wide stone wall suggests that the area was once farmed.

The land of Seven Pines and Ice Lake was purchased by the people of Barrett and Paradise townships to provide outdoor recreation and to protect Hardytown Run, which flows through the property. Waters of the creek flow into Cranberry Creek, to the Paradise and Brodhead creeks, eventually reaching the Delaware River and the Atlantic Ocean.

Though the trails are considered “easy,” sections have many roots and rocks, and there is one steep section. A walking stick is recommended.

To read more about Ice Lake, go to brodheadwatershed.org/ice-lake-scavenger-hunt/

The hike will be held “drizzle or shine” and there is no cost to participate.

However, registration is required and limited to 20 participants. To register, go to brodheadwatershed.org/events. Deadline to register is noon Thursday, Jan. 13. Directions will be provided to participants.

For information about this and other events in the free Get Outdoors Poconos series, go to www.brodheadwatershed.org/gopoconos. These events spotlight how forested land keeps drinking water safe and abundant. The series is administered by Brodhead Watershed Association and supported by a grant from the William Penn Foundation.