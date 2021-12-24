ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

Christmas Jack: Travis Scott Organizes Toy Drive For 5,000 Kids In Houston

By Martin Berrios
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nU4cS_0dVYSjP600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ffxXH_0dVYSjP600

Source: Crayton Gerst / Cactus Jack Foundation


Even though his name has been in the mud lately Travis Scott is continuing on with his community work. This week he gave away 5,000 toys in his hometown.

As spotted on TMZ the “Sicko Mode” rapper put on for his people just in time for the holidays. On Thursday, December 24 he and his staff organized the second annual Cactus Jack Foundation Toy Drive. According to the feature the organization set up different distribution stations throughout various Houston Housing Authority complexes throughout the city so children from different areas could receive a free gift. From the looks of the photos obtained by the celebrity gossip site they went out all as the presents ranged from Barbie dolls, ,miniature piano keyboards, golf sets and scooters.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cactus Jack Foundation (@cactusjackfoundation)

This initiative comes off the heels of the tragic events that occurred at the 2021 edition of Astroworld Festival . Earlier this month Travis sat down with Charlamagne Tha God to discuss the incident and he made it clear that he was unaware of the carnage happening at the show while he was performing. “I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference,” Scott said. “And even at that moment, you’re kind of like, ‘Wait, what?’”.

When asked what he would tell the families he added that he is here to support them. “I’d say to them that I’m always here, and that I’m in this with you guys and I love you and I’ll always be there to help you heal through this,” he explained. “I understand what they’re going through. They’re grieving right now. And it’s not just a right now thing. It’s a forever thing. And these people that came to the show, they are my family and I’ve always had that connection to the people.”

Currently there are several lawsuits against him and concert organizer Live Nation. He has denied any legal liability.

Photo: Kevin Rawls

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Travis Scott Rejected By 9-Year-Old Ezra Blount's Family After Rapper Offers To Pay For Funeral Costs Following Astroworld Death

Travis Scott's offer to pay for 9-year-old Ezra Blount's funeral has been denied. Ezra was the youngest victim who died from his injuries after attending Travis' deadly Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas, earlier this month. Article continues below advertisement. The Blount's family attorney shot down the rapper's offer in a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Families Of Two Astroworld Victims Angered By Travis Scott's Interview

Over a month removed from his Astroworld Festival tragedy, Travis Scott is still in as much hot water as he was the weekend of the turmoil. To try to offer a healing hand and speak on his role in the deaths and injuries tat took place, Travis sat down for an interview with Charlamagne Tha God earlier this week, his first on-camera appearance in a month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Scott
L'Observateur

Louisiana We Are Strong hosts Christmas toy drive

RESERVE — Relief group “Louisiana We Are Strong” wants every child to have a smile on their face this Christmas, no matter what challenges their families are facing with Hurricane Ida recovery. A Gift of Giving Toy Drive will be held beginning at 2 p.m. Sunday, December...
LOUISIANA STATE
thesource.com

Malu Trevejo Wants Out of Contract Threatens Travis Scott

Malu Trevejo threatens to expose Travis Scott. The partnership between Travis Scott and Malu Trevejo goes left over a contract dispute. The singer/social media star took to Instagram Tuesday asking Scott to release her from Cactus Jack Records, while threatening to “expose” him if she isn’t allowed to exit her contract.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Toys#Celebrity Gossip#Charity#Houston Housing Authority#Instagram A#Live Nation
editorials24.com

Travis Scott gifts presents to Houston kids after Astroworld tragedy

Travis Scott gave over 2,000 presents to kids in Houston after the Astroworld tragedy. The 30-year-old is giving the gifts as he and Kylie Jenner stay out of the public eye. TMZ reported on Thursday that Travis and his Cactus Jack Foundation gifted toys to more than 2,000 kids in Houston that come from struggling families.
HOUSTON, TX
TheStreet

Anheuser-Busch Cuts Ties With Rapper Travis Scott

Anheuser-Busch (BUD) - Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Report said Monday that it will discontinue famed rapper and fashion-brand icon Travis Scott's Cacti Agave Spiked Seltzer following last month's Astroworld tragedy that killed 10 people. All press material related to Scott or Cacti have been removed from the Anheuser-Busch website, according...
CELEBRITIES
KOLR10 News

Annual Salvation Army Toy Drive helps 500 kids get Christmas gifts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Salvation Army hosted its annual Toy Shop Thursday giving out free toys to families in need. “COVID really kind of hit my family,” Mom Stephanie said. “I just really appreciate coming here and being able to shop for my two-year-old little girl and my ten-year-old boy. Otherwise, they probably wouldn’t have […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
abc7amarillo.com

Spreading Christmas cheer with the Northside Toy Drive giveaway

After a successful Black Tie Affair Friday night the Northside toy Drive was able to give away all the toys donated this year and spread some much-needed Christmas spirit. With food, fellowship, and of course the toys. "So, we have five truck loads. So, the goal right, was 1,000 kids...
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Charities
WMBB

GCSO annual toy drive provides Christmas to over 200 kids

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf County deputies are playing Santa this week for their annual Christmas toy giveaway. The sheriff’s office was filled with hundreds of toys to give away to families in Gulf County. Parents will be able to drop by and pick up their bags full of toys so their children won’t […]
GULF COUNTY, FL
clarksvillenow.com

Toy Drive collects hundreds of gifts for children at Christmas

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It was another great year for the 5 Star Media Group annual Toy Drive with the community showing its support by donating more than 1,400 toys for children for Christmas. The event wrapped up Saturday with 5 Star radio personalities and volunteers spending the...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
alabamanews.net

Owners of Yubar Host Christmas Toy Drive Saturday

Yubrothers owners of Yubar and grill in Montgomery will host a Christmas toy drive on Saturday to give to the children in Montgomery. They will be collecting donated toys at Yubar in the Atlanta Crossing Shopping Center, from 2pm to 5pm. They are open to taking toy donations throughout the weekend for those who are unable to make the donation time.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WIS-TV

Midlands Christmas Toy Drive aims to put smiles on kid’s faces

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Thousands of kids in the Midlands can receive Christmas gifts this year thanks to donations from people in the community. In hopes of making the holidays special, organizers with the non-profit Big Homie Little Homie Mentoring will pack parents’ trunks with more than 6,000 Christmas toys filling the inside of a storage unit. They will be passed out to kids during the 5th Annual Big Homie Little Homie Toy Drive in Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
424K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy