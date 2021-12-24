What are the Greatest Shows on TV at the Moment?

It’s been established in a few movies that directors enjoy making people guess at what they’re up to, especially when it comes to hidden items that people have little to no real knowledge of since it becomes a giant guessing game. Realistically, this does manage to get people thinking of all the possible things that could be hidden in a small container that might be easy to carry around, and there are a lot of things in a large number of movies that might be important enough to keep hidden or could be made interesting enough to make people come up with one theory after another in order to reason away one of the biggest unknown factors of any given movie. What’s proven by this is that a lot of people will continue to obsess over what the object could be and why it’s important enough that people want it. In some movies, the necessity of finding and obtaining the desired case is great enough to warrant a wealth of mayhem and carnage, while in others the immediate response to ‘what’s in the box’ is the realization that the person who sent it is deranged beyond belief.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO