A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 76-year old Linda Smith of Atlantic will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23, at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon following the luncheon at the funeral home. The service will be recorded and available on the funeral home website by the end of the day on Thursday. Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., on Wednesday, December 22, at the Roland Funeral Home. Memorials can be left to the United Church of Christ Hillside Hope Assembly in Atlantic.
(Age 81) Funeral service will be Monday December 27th at 2pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
Betty Edwards, 91, of Carrollton died early Tuesday morning Dec. 21, 2021 at Jerseyville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Jerseyville. Born in Carrollton on May 11, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Oliver Arnold and Adelia (Gilleland) Bowers. She married Orville Edwards on May 15, 1955, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1989.
SWECKER, Charles Frankie "Poppie," of Mechanicsville, went to be with his Lord on December 13, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Swecker. He is survived by his children, Danny Swecker (Blair), Debbie Parrish (Mark); grandchildren, Morgan and Evan Swecker, Alex and Tori Parrish; siblings, Betty, Zana, Stephen, Sammy and Keith. Poppie was a family man who loved his grandchildren more than anything. The family received friends on Thursday, December 16 from 12 to 1 p.m. at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service followed at 1 p.m. Entombment will take place in Hollywood Cemetery. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
Kathryn DeAnna (Button) Lester 57, of Phelps, Kentucky went to be with the Lord December 8th, 2021, at her home. She was born May 21, 1964, to the late Bobby and Joann Price. The family will start receiving friends at the Jones & West Funeral home at 6:00 P.M. Saturday, December 11th, 2021, and Sunday, December 12th, 2021. Special services starting at 7:00 P.M. each night with Pastors, Jimmy Fields, Bernard Smith, and Brian Hager officiating. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 Noon, Monday, December 13th,2021 at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Blankenship Cemetery in Stopover, Ky. Arrangements are under the direction of Jones & West Funeral Home in Phelps, Ky. Our guestbook may be signed at www.joneswestfh.com.
A funeral service will be held for Terry Allen Unverzagt, age 65 of Austin and formerly of Dexter at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Dexter, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Dexter.
Carla Fay Smith,55, of Watervliet, Michigan passed away on December 19, 2021 at her home. Arrangements entrusted to Purely Cremations – Starks Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services 926-9440. Posted On: Tuesday, December 21, 2021 4:14 PM.
Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
SYCAMORE — Dixie L. Danner, age 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria. Funeral services for Dixie are 1 p.m., today at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. William P. Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today before the funeral service.
Mrs. Marlene Joan Savage, 88, of Chincoteague, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Chincoteague Island on July 16, 1933, a daughter to the late Harry and Margaret (Maginnis) Taylor. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Daughters of Ruth Sunday School Class, and...
David Dent, 61, of North Vernon, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on December 22, 2021, at the Columbus Regional Hospital. There will not be any services. Cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service are entrusted with the arrangements.
NORTH MANCHESTER – Cheryl Renee Fawcett, 52, North Manchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Cheryl was born July 5, 1969, in Wabash, to Larry L. and Karen S. Secor Fawcett. Family and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 4 to 7...
NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Alma Lee Jones, 62, of Natchez, who died Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Natchez, will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Smithland Baptist Church with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery under the direction...
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Joseph “Mr. Boo” Lee Coleman, 82, of Natchez, who departed this earthly life on December 10, 2021, in Vidalia, LA, will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 12 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez with Rev. Earnest Ford, Jr., officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
Lilburn N. Robinson, 85 of Coloma, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8th at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. After the service everyone is invited to remain at the church for a time of food and fellowship.
Graveside services for Lillie Mae Badon, 74, of Natchez, MS, who departed this earthly life on Dec. 16, 2021, at Merit Health Natchez, will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery in Cannonsburg, MS. Interment will immediately follow under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
