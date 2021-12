I love having a clean and organized room. There is something so satisfying about coming home to a tidy and orderly bedroom, one that is free from clutter. When my room is messy, it’s hard for me to focus on anything else because I’m too distracted by the mess around me. I find myself wondering if there are any clothes waiting in the laundry or dishes sitting in the sink- not to mention that I can’t sleep as well when my bed isn’t made! But good habits come with good routines, which means you need checklists of things you should do every day. We often chalk this up to an issue of keeping things tidy, but what if the issue is actually that you have too much stuff? Below we will offer you some tips on how to keep your stuff organised as well as how to keep things a little cleaner.

