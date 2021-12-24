NFL: Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of covid

Zach Wilson showed tremendous poise, leadership and overall skills to run this offense without three starting receivers, two starting guards and losing players to injury in the game. Wilson threw for 102 yards and rushed for 91, a single-game record for a Jets quarterback. He also had a 52-yard touchdown run, the longest run by a Jets quarterback. The Jets ran for a season-high 273 yards, their most in more than three years. Rookie Michael Carter rushed for a career-best 118 yards. Braxton Berrios was the Jets’ leading receiver with five catches for 37 yards. He had a 12-yard grab on third-and-9 on the Jets’ last drive, but Berrios did his best work on special teams. The Jets had 373 yards of total offense, the first time they went over 300 yards since Wilson returned from injury five games ago.

NFL ・ 2 HOURS AGO