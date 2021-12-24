ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL: Jaguars will be without 3 starters at Jets because of covid

By Extended Search
Lake City Reporter
 2 days ago

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be without three starters Sunday against the New York Jets after the trio was placed on the covid-19 list. Standout pass rusher Josh Allen, receiver Laviska Shenault and guard Ben Bartch were placed on the reserve list Saturday and won't make the trip to New...

www.lakecityreporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jaguars Horrible Decision vs. Jets

On Sunday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars faced off against the New York Jets in a battle of teams looking for the No. 1 overall pick. It was a back and fourth battle that ended with a 26-21 Jets win. However, if not for a horrible decision from the Jaguars, Jacksonville may have actually won the game.
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Podcast: Jets vs. Jaguars Preview

The Jets are scheduled to play the Jaguars on Sunday. That is the current schedule. With around twenty members of the team on the COVID-19 list, it is unclear whether the game might be postponed to later in the week. In any event, I do my best to preview the...
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs. Jaguars and NFL Week 16 on TV in New York

CBS has a doubleheader today while FOX will show a single game to each region. Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will call today’s game between the Jets and the Jaguars. Kickoff time is scheduled for 1:00 pm Eastern from the Meadowlands. At the beginning of the season, I am...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Patriots#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Bills
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Jets and Jaguars put key players on COVID list

The Latest from Week 16 of the NFL (all times EST):. The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets each lost key defensive players a few hours before kickoff of their game at MetLife Stadium. Jacksonville placed linebacker Myles Jack on the COVID-19 list and New York put defensive lineman Quinnen...
NFL
Newsday

Grading the Jets in NFL Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Zach Wilson showed tremendous poise, leadership and overall skills to run this offense without three starting receivers, two starting guards and losing players to injury in the game. Wilson threw for 102 yards and rushed for 91, a single-game record for a Jets quarterback. He also had a 52-yard touchdown run, the longest run by a Jets quarterback. The Jets ran for a season-high 273 yards, their most in more than three years. Rookie Michael Carter rushed for a career-best 118 yards. Braxton Berrios was the Jets’ leading receiver with five catches for 37 yards. He had a 12-yard grab on third-and-9 on the Jets’ last drive, but Berrios did his best work on special teams. The Jets had 373 yards of total offense, the first time they went over 300 yards since Wilson returned from injury five games ago.
NFL
buffalonynews.net

Jaguars' Myles Jack, Jets' Quinnen Williams added to COVID list

The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets will be without prominent defensive starters when they meet Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Just hours before kickoff, the Jaguars placed linebacker Myles Jack on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Jets added defensive lineman Quinnen Williams to their list. Jack...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets Inactives vs. Jaguars: Jamison Crowder and a COVID-19 Outbreak

As expected, Jets veteran wide receiver Jamison Crowder is inactive for Sunday afternoon's showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a calf injury. Safety Elijah Riley (concussion), along with running backs La'Mical Perine and Austin Walter, are also unavailable. Crowder didn't practice at all this week, listed as doubtful in the...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Boston

Patriots playoff picture: Bills take control of AFC East, but Patriots are still in position

The Patriots are now in sixth after their loss to the Bills on Sunday. The Patriots‘ playoff picture is still clear. But the players know their performance over the last two weeks cost them breathing room — consecutive losses to the Colts and Bills in Weeks 15 and 16 respectively left them with significantly less margin for error than they enjoyed after beating the Bills earlier this month.
NFL
Denver Post

COVID-depleted Jets, Zach Wilson beat Trevor Lawrence’s Jaguars Week 16

The COVID-depleted Jets came away with a 26-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars as Zach Wilson made key plays to lead the Jets to victory. The Jets walked into MetLife with 19 players on the COVID-19 reserved list along with Robert Saleh testing positive for the virus. Tight ends coach Ron Middleton replaced Saleh as the head coach.
NFL
CBS Sports

How to watch Jets vs. Jaguars: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NFL game

This Sunday, the New York Jets are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 30.57 points per game. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Jacksonville Jaguars at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
NFL
ganggreennation.com

Previewing the Jets’ opposition: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jets last met Jacksonville back in 2019 with the Jaguars winning 29-15, led by Gardner Minshew. This year’s matchup pits the top two picks in April’s draft against one another as two of the league’s worst teams might both see this as their last realistic chance of getting another win in 2021.
NFL
NJ.com

How Jets’ win over Jaguars affects race for No. 1 pick in 2022 NFL Draft

It won’t be as costly this time around, but the Jets on Sunday repeated a mistake from a year ago: winning at the wrong time. Down head coach Robert Saleh and seven starters -- both offensive guards and five defensive players, including last-second scratch Quinnen Williams -- due to COVID-19 protocols and without its three best wide receivers, Gang Green defeated the woeful Jacksonville Jaguars in a 26-21 win at MetLife Stadium that they could come to regret in April.
NFL
JaguarReport

2022 NFL Draft: Jaguars Secure a Top Pick With 26-21 Loss to Jets

In what has quickly become a Jacksonville Jaguars tradition, a late-December game resulted in more implications for the upcoming NFL Draft as opposed to any postseason runs. And once again, a late-December loss means the Jaguars have only entrenched themselves at the top of the draft order. With Sunday's 26-21...
NFL
Big Cat Country

Week 16 NFL picks: What are you betting in Jaguars vs. Jets?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are onto the No. 1 Overall Pick Bowl today with a matchup against the New York Jets — the only other team who could threaten to pull the rug out from underneath their chances at grabbing the first selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Feels good,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy