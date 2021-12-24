ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Fifth Overall Draft Pick Kent Johnson Providing Glimpses Of What's To Come For Columbus Blue Jackets

By Will Chase
1stohiobattery.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKent Johnson is turning heads in college, and now internationally. Last summer's fifth overall draft pick in the 2021 NHL Draft continues to amaze at the collegiate level for the Michigan Wolverines. A gifted young forward billed as a center, the 19-year-old, 6'1" Johnson looks to check a lot of boxes...

www.1stohiobattery.com

Comments / 0

Related
letsgobruins.net

Another Bruins' Forward Has Requested A Trade, Takes Shots At Management.

Another Boston Bruins' forward has requested a trade. After forward and fellow 2015 1st round pick Jake DeBrusk requested a trade a couple of weeks ago, Zach Senyshyn has done the same. Bruins' reporter Mark Divver first reported the news and spoke to Senyshyn about the trade request. “I want...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zach Werenski
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Draft#Ncaa Tournament#Czech Republic#College Football#Fifth Overall Draft#The Columbus Blue Jackets#Dylantyrer#Cbj#The Ncaa Tournament#Ohio Battery#Thursd
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy