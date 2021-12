The number of coronavirus cases in DC has been growing exponentially over the past week. The count of new cases between December 17 and 19 reached 3,763—the city’s highest number of reported cases since the pandemic started. As Mayor Muriel Bowser calls for more safety precautions, and people get sick from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant, Washingtonians are even more worried about catching the virus amid the holiday season. Testing stations around the city that were nearly vacant just a few weeks ago now have lines extending around the block with people waiting for hours. If you need a test, here’s the DC government’s list of sites that offer them, as well as Washingtonian’s list of where you may be able to find last-minute and at-home tests.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 DAYS AGO