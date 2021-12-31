ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offender

Dover – Delaware State Police Sex Offender Apprehension and Registration Unit (S.O.A.R) is currently looking for the following wanted sex offender after he either failed to register or re-register his current address. If anyone knows the location of this subject, they are asked to call 302-672-5306 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 , via the www.delawarecrimestoppers.com .

Presented by Public Information Officer, Master Corporal Gary Fournier

Released: 123021 1835

The post Delaware State Police S.O.A.R. Searching for Wanted Sex Offender appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

Chief updates council on new police facility

by Terry Rogers     Chief Brown updated council on the new police facility progress At a recent City Council meeting, Milford Chief of Police Kenneth Brown provided information on the new police facility progress. According to Chief Brown, the Citizen Police Facility Advisory Committee has been working with Becker Morgan to narrow down options for the new facility. “Becker ... Read More
