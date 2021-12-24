ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lois M. Hayes, 86

By Marshall Funeral Home
ellwoodcity.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLois Marjorie Hayes, the daughter of the late Ellis and Evelyn Chambers Allen, passed away on December 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. Lois was a full-time homemaker. She is most known for her sense of humor and ability to make...

ellwoodcity.org

gilavalleycentral.net

Cathleen Stough Hayes

Cathleen Stough Hayes, a resident of Pima, passed into eternal rest Thursday, December 2, 2021, at the St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center in Phoenix. Cathy was 66. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial for Cathy will be celebrated Friday, December 17, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (noon), at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church by Rev. Nicodemus Shaghel.
PIMA, AZ
myaustinminnesota.com

Funeral announcements for 12/22/21

A funeral service will be held for Terry Allen Unverzagt, age 65 of Austin and formerly of Dexter at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 23rd at Zion Lutheran Church in rural Dexter, Minnesota. Visitation will take place from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22nd at the Worlein Funeral Home Chapel in Austin, and will continue for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday morning. Interment will take place at Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Dexter.
AUSTIN, MN
rdrnews.com

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado

Brendin Kenneth-Ray Granado, age 19 of Breckenridge, passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. A memorial service was held at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 18th at New Destination Church with Shane Woolsey officiating. A public meal was provided from 12-1 p.m., at the church. Following the service at 4 p.m., there was a balloon release in Brendin’s memory at the Breckenridge Skate Park. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary.
ROSWELL, NM
Western Iowa Today

Avery Andersen Obituary

Funeral services for 20-year old Avery Anderssen of Atlantic will be held at 11 am, Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. A luncheon will be held immediately following the funeral service and will take place at the Atlantic High School. Visitation with the family present will be on Monday, December 27, 2021, from 4 pm until 7 pm at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Atlantic with the family present.
ATLANTIC, IA
Natchez Democrat

Robert Earl Barnes

Natchez- Funeral services for Robert Earl “Dr. Love” Barnes, 65, of Sibley, who died Thursday, December 9, 2021 in Natchez will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Baptist Church with Minister Moses Shillow officiating. Burial will follow at church Cemetery under...
NATCHEZ, MS
Lake Charles American Press

Alma Jordan Celestine

Alma Jordan Celestine age 75, passed away on Dec. 9, 2021, at her home. Her memories will forever be cherished by her two daughters, Mary Celestine-Declouiet, Stephanie Celestine-Antione; and one son, Matthew James Celestine Sr.; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Her visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Dec 18. 2021, in Fondel Memorial Chapel, funeral service to immediately follow. Burial will be in Combre Memorial Park under the direction of Fondel Memorial Chapel.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Tri-City Record

JAMI JACOBS

Jami departed this life on Dec. 7, 2021. She was born on July 15, 1977 in St Joseph. She attended and graduated from Watervliet School in 1995 where she enjoyed playing three varsity sports each year and went on to receive her degree in Criminal Justice from Ferris State University. She was employed as a Felony Correction Officer for the State of Michigan. Jami loved her church, Midway Baptist, and enjoyed working with the youth groups. Jami was Brenden’s greatest cheerleader and loved watching him at his games through elementary and high school.
WATERVLIET, MI
mywalworthcounty.com

SAM CHAPMAN

Sam Chapman passed away peacefully at home after a long illness a month shy of 64 years. He was born on Dec. 26, 1957, to Ralph and Shirley (White) Chapman in Belvidere, Ill. Sam grew up near Delavan Lake and graduated from Delavan Darien High School class of 1976. Sam was confirmed at United Church of Christ in Delavan.
DELAVAN, WI
Natchez Democrat

Milton Wallace

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Milton Lamar “Bo Wallace” Wallace, 86, of Jefferson, who departed this earthly life on December 15, 2021, at his residence, will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Exchange Center Church of Christ in Fayette, MS with Pastor Archie Bennett officiating. Interment will follow at Hickory Block U.M.C. Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.
NATCHEZ, MS
theperrynews.com

Bob McChesney of Perry

Robert Allen McChesney Jr., or Bob as he preferred, was called into the arms of his Savior on the morning of Dec. 15, 2021. He was 54 years old. Those who loved him the most are left to ask why. Bob suffered through many health issues in his later years of his life, yet even as he faced his fears, he knew his Lord and Savior “had his back.”
PERRY, IA
whopam.com

Thomas Thompson

(Age 81) Funeral service will be Monday December 27th at 2pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery in Cadiz. Visitation will be Monday from 1pm till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
CADIZ, KY
easternshorepost.com

Marlene Joan Savage

Mrs. Marlene Joan Savage, 88, of Chincoteague, passed away Dec. 16, 2021, at her residence. She was born on Chincoteague Island on July 16, 1933, a daughter to the late Harry and Margaret (Maginnis) Taylor. She was a member of Union Baptist Church, Daughters of Ruth Sunday School Class, and...
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
Republic

David Dent

David Dent, 61, of North Vernon, passed away at 9:10 a.m. on December 22, 2021, at the Columbus Regional Hospital. There will not be any services. Cremation was chosen. Sawyer-Pickett Funeral and Cremation Service are entrusted with the arrangements.
NORTH VERNON, IN
WSJM

Lilburn N. Robinson

Lilburn N. Robinson, 85 of Coloma, went to be with the Lord Friday, December 10, 2021 at Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph. Per his wishes cremation has taken place. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, January 8th at the Benton Harbor Church of Christ, 1495 E. Empire Ave, Benton Harbor, MI 49022. After the service everyone is invited to remain at the church for a time of food and fellowship.
Times-Union Newspaper

Elizabeth Anne Schilling

NORTH MANCHESTER – Elizabeth Anne Schilling, 28, of Newark, Ohio, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. She was born Dec. 22, 1992, in Huntington, to Brian and Heather White Schilling, both of North Manchester. A celebration of Elizabeth’s life will be Sunday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m. at the Manchester...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
NRVNews

Robertson, Beth Myers

Beth LaPaige Myers Robertson, 49 of Pembroke, VA departed this life suddenly, December 14, 2021 at Carilion Giles Community Hospital. Born in Montgomery County on April 11, 1972, she was a daughter of Anna Marie Mills Arnold and the late William Myers Jr. Beth is also preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, William Myers, Sr., maternal grandparents, Lawrence Mills and Anna Tilley Mills.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
Times-Union Newspaper

Cheryl Renee Fawcett

NORTH MANCHESTER – Cheryl Renee Fawcett, 52, North Manchester, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne. Cheryl was born July 5, 1969, in Wabash, to Larry L. and Karen S. Secor Fawcett. Family and friends may call Tuesday, Dec. 28 from 4 to 7...
NORTH MANCHESTER, IN
WSJM

Larry Born

Larry Born, 71, of Niles, passed away Monday, December 19, 2021. A private commital service will be held at Mission Hills Memorial Garden. Arrangements are being made by Brown Funeral Home, of Niles. Posted On: Wednesday, December 22, 2021 2:47 PM.
NILES, MI
WSJM

Roger Ray DeLong

Roger R. DeLong passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in St. Joseph, surrounded by his loving wife, Teri, and his children. He was born March 9, 1962 in St. Joseph. Roger grew up in Eau Claire, Lansing and Berrien Springs. He ultimately made Southwest Michigan his home with Teri where he has been a fixture in the Niles and Berrien Springs communities for decades. Roger was known for his kindness, his helpful nature, and for his love of life. If Roger was your friend, you didn’t just know it, you felt it. If you needed something, he helped.
EAU CLAIRE, MI
Daily Chief-Union

Obit Dixie Danner

SYCAMORE — Dixie L. Danner, age 60, of Fostoria, died at 11:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at Independence House, Fostoria. Funeral services for Dixie are 1 p.m., today at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. William P. Schultz officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., today before the funeral service.
SYCAMORE, OH

