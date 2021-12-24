Lois M. Hayes, 86

Roger R. DeLong passed away on Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in St. Joseph, surrounded by his loving wife, Teri, and his children. He was born March 9, 1962 in St. Joseph. Roger grew up in Eau Claire, Lansing and Berrien Springs. He ultimately made Southwest Michigan his home with Teri where he has been a fixture in the Niles and Berrien Springs communities for decades. Roger was known for his kindness, his helpful nature, and for his love of life. If Roger was your friend, you didn’t just know it, you felt it. If you needed something, he helped.
