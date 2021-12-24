Lois M. Hayes, 86

Robert Allen McChesney Jr., or Bob as he preferred, was called into the arms of his Savior on the morning of Dec. 15, 2021. He was 54 years old. Those who loved him the most are left to ask why. Bob suffered through many health issues in his later years of his life, yet even as he faced his fears, he knew his Lord and Savior “had his back.”

PERRY, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO