The Detroit Lions are expected to start quarterback Tim Boyle in Week 16 against the Atlanta Falcons with starter Jared Goff on the reserve/COVID list. Goff tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week and was unable to clear the league's COVID protocols in time for the team's Week 16 game, meaning Tim Boyle should get the nod as the team's starting quarterback. Boyle was awful in his earlier start this season, completing 15 of 23 attempts for 77 yards and 2 interceptions.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO