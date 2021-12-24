ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Christmas list for the Atlanta Falcons

By Jake Gordon
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Falcons probably deserve coal in their stockings this Christmas, but they’ve outperformed expectations on multiple occasions. Atlanta has a knack for beating teams that they should, but at some point, they have to start punching above their weight class. Maybe Santa Claus can help them out. 5....

AllLions

5 Lions Players to Watch against Atlanta Falcons

The Lions are flying sky high coming off their big win against the Cardinals, as they head to Atlanta to take on a different kind of bird. At 2-11-1 and with no playoff chances, there would not seem to be much to play for, but don't tell that to the players who are battling to establish themselves on this Detroit roster.
NFL
FanSided

Two Atlanta Falcons who were obvious Pro Bowl snubs

The Pro-Bowl results are in and two Atlanta Falcons made the team in what has been a frustrating season. Rookie Kyle Pitts and special teamer Josh Harris will represent Atlanta in the Pro Bowl in surprising results. Harris has been consistent and is deserving of the honor. Kyle Pitts has...
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons preview, prediction: On Paper

The Detroit Lions are hoping to make it three wins in four games to keep the positive vibes going in Allen Park. With upcoming games against two teams with losing records, Detroit could certainly end 2021 on a nice little run, even if it jeopardizes their chances at a top-tier player in the 2022 NFL Draft.
NFL
Atlanta Falcons
Detroit Lions
Alpena News

Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions coaches seek firsts in Sunday’s game

ATLANTA — Arthur Smith is running out of time to collect his first true home win in his debut season with the Atlanta Falcons. Smith’s best opportunity could come Sunday against Detroit, when Lions first-year coach Dan Campbell will try again for his first road win. The Falcons...
NFL
FanSided

Three gifts Atlanta Falcons fans have been given this season

In an up and down year for Atlanta, but there are still many things that have gone right. The Atlanta Falcons have been on a rollercoaster ride throughout the first year of Arthur Smith’s head coaching tenure. It all started off rough with a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles...
NFL
Yardbarker

NFL Week 16: Picks and preview

Week 16 is here, and somehow, someway, only one team, the NFC North Champion Green Bay Packers, has clinched a playoff spot. The other 13 positions are still up for grabs, although plenty could change on that front this week. Dallas has a depleted Washington team and could clinch the NFC East with a win. There are other crucial games for both division and playoff races; San Francisco battles Tennessee, with both teams trying to secure a spot; the Browns try to stay alive against the Packers, who look to strengthen their grip on the top seed; Indianapolis looks to keep rolling against scuffling Arizona; Baltimore and Cincinnati meet in a massive AFC North clash; Denver and Las Vegas tangle in what amounts to an elimination game; the Bills look for revenge, and to regain first place, against the Patriots. Of course, despite all these great games, COVID-19 remains a looming, omnipresent threat. Let’s get to the games.
NFL
FanSided

Full mock draft: Atlanta Falcons snag top wide receiver

The stakes are high for the Atlanta Falcons in the offseason. For a team like the Atlanta Falcons, there is a lot at stake with every decision that they make, especially in the draft. This upcoming draft will be interesting because of the cap situation and the roster, do not...
NFL
Sporting News

Colts vs. Cardinals final score, results: Indianapolis bolsters playoff hopes with win over Arizona

With an impressive 22-16 road win over the Cardinals, the Colts are now a near-lock to reach the NFL playoffs. Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz completed 18 of his 28 pass attempts for 225 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Colts capture their sixth victory in their last seven games. Wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. and T.Y. Hilton combined for 12 catches, 133 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jonathan Taylor continued what has been a spectacular season, racking up 27 carries and 108 rushing yards.
NFL

