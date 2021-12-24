NFL 2022 draft order, team needs: Jaguars overtake Lions for No. 1 pick, Washington moves into top 10

Through 15 weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the Jacksonville Jaguars hold the No. 1 overall pick, as they passed the Detroit Lions for the honor on Sunday. The 2021 NFL season is roaring towards the playoffs, but incredibly, only one team has clinched a playoff spot going into Week 16. That is a testament to the parity in the league, but the next three weeks will be loaded with key matchups to decide who the final 14 teams are.
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys continue to be newsmakers when it comes to roster-building. Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Transaction Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort. DEC 23 HEINICKE BACK Washington sits in 10th place in the NFC at 6-8, one game back of...
Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions vs. Atlanta Falcons game in Week 16, Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (1 p.m., Fox).
The Lions are coming off a stunning 30-12 victory over the Arizona Cardinals last week. A win Sunday would give the franchise its first winning streak since Oct. 18-25, 2020 — when they...
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Jacksonville Jaguars fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. According to the most recent SB Nation Reacts survey, an infinite number of Jaguars fans...
The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
The Pittsburgh Steelers are staring at their biggest game of the season. They will square off against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday in a pivotal matchup. Pittsburgh is 7-6-1 on the season, a half game behind the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and the Buffalo Bills. The Steelers tie earlier...
The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a very difficult Week 16 game on Christmas Day in Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers. The Browns and Packers have only played each other five times since 2001. The Packers have won four of the five games with the most recent one...
L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
The Carolina Panthers are planning to use several different quarterbacks this weekend against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Sam Darnold being one of them. By no surprise, Cam Newton was asked about Darnold taking reps from him and he responded in the most professional way possible. Via David Newton of...
The Seattle Seahawks dream of the playoffs was snuffed out, just as Scrooge extinguished the Ghost of Christmas Past. The question is: will Seattle learn from their visitation, or suffer the fate of the unrepentant Marley? And if Cooper Kupp isn’t a Dickensian name, I’ll forego my Christmas pudding.
Tom Brady was in rare form on Sunday but not in a good way. Brady lost his temper during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 9-0 shutout loss to the Saints, evidenced by a moment when he shouted at New Orleans interim head coach Dennis Allen after throwing the game-sealing interception. Tampa...
On Saturday morning, Jeff Duncan of Nola.com dropped a bombshell report involving former Saints quarterback Drew Brees. Believe it or not, the Saints reportedly tried to lure Brees out of retirement. The future Hall of Famer ultimately passed up on the opportunity. “Ultimately, Brees nixed the idea, in part, because...
