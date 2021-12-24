ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

There’s Not Too Much

By Jordan Calhoun
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hxXjl_0dVXhOWv00
Photo: Alison Rosa/HBO

Recently, my alarm woke me up at 5 a.m. It was time to watch TV. I had been working my way through Arcane, a series that I would eventually recommend in this column as a must-watch, and I was jamming the series into my schedule wherever it could fit. It wasn’t the first time I had scheduled entertainment the same way I would schedule work—I had previously started playing video games in the early morning in the hopes of keeping up with the new ones, playing Marvel’s Spider-Man at dawn before even walking the dog, eating cereal, or going to work. Before that, it was preplanning my podcasts based on their run times to clear the maximum number of episodes from my feed before my real day began.

Entertainment had become my prework, and at my sleepiest I risked joining the chorus of every entertainment writer who has asked their version of the same questions: Is there too much TV? Are there too many movies? Is there too much culture? I never wanted to join those writers, though they do have a point. With almost 500 scripted TV shows alone in 2020, not to mention movies, podcasts, video games, and music, keeping up with the cultural conversation is harder than ever.

Choosing what to watch can be like the ending scene in The Hurt Locker, when Jeremy Renner stands in the cereal aisle and stares, paralyzed, at his options. But while it’s easy to lament the glut of mass-produced reality shows, never-ending sequels, and mind-bogglingly awful spin-off ideas, I’m reminded of the opportunities that come with the floodgates being opened wider for more content to flow through them—especially for those who have historically been excluded from telling stories.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

When Saturday Night Live Tried to Keep the Lights On

Saturday Night Live’s final episode before Christmas is usually a festive affair, and this year’s was supposed to be even more triumphant than usual. As the last show of 2021, it would’ve marked the end of a full year of uninterrupted programming, after the start of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 led to canceled episodes and remote sketches. The actor Paul Rudd was set to be inducted into the Five-Timers Club, the league of celebrities who have hosted the show at least five times. A-list stars, per tradition, would have stopped by Studio 8H to welcome him.
TV & VIDEOS
The Atlantic

The Atlantic Daily: New Music to Stave Off the Omicron Blues

Every weekday evening, our editors guide you through the biggest stories of the day, help you discover new ideas, and surprise you with moments of delight. Subscribe to get this delivered to your inbox. If we’re going to have to face another bout of pandemic uncertainty, then, hey: We at...
MUSIC
The Atlantic

How Everything Became Emo

Anyone who spent their teenagedom in a black hooded sweatshirt was served a nice piece of attention bait last year in the form of a TikTok phenomenon known as the “emo test.” In it, users listened to snippets of songs by such artists as Panic! At the Disco and Paramore to see how many tunes they recognized. If you got eight to 10 songs right, you were certified “emo.” If you got more than that, then congrats—you were “broken.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Renner
ScreenCrush

Trailers Used to Spoil Their Movies. Not Anymore.

Type the phrase “trailers reveal too much” into Google and you will get “about 14,000,000 results.” Which honestly feels a little low. Many moviegoers love trailers — and hate them too, because they tend to spoil major plot points and twists. The late film critic Gene Siskel disliked trailers so much that he would wait in the lobby of the theater until they were over. If he was already seated when they began and he couldn’t leave his seat, he’d plug his ears and stare at the floor” according to Roger Ebert.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

The Scary of Sixty-First Is Probably Too Much For You, But That’s What Makes It Great

The Scary of Sixty-First isn’t for everyone. Hell, it’s not even for all horror fans. No, writer/director Dasha Nekrasova’s debut feature plays to an incredibly specific audience—one I didn’t exactly expect to be part of, at first. I’m pretty picky, I’ll admit, and while I’d been excited to see this one for some time, I’d seen a lot of divisive opinions about the film floating around and, upon the film’s first few moments, feared them to be true. The film’s weathered accusations that it ends up shallow, not to mention talk of a cluttered arrogance-meets-incompetence that doesn’t quite subvert the genre tropes it employs. I’m not surprised it’s polarizing, but I found a lot to love about the hyper-specific portrait of what lurks around New York City’s most unsuspecting corners—where the rich dwell—and it certainly ended up being for me.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies#Video Game#The Hurt Locker
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Beanie Mania’: TV Review

The Beanie Babies craze of the late ’90s wasn’t exactly a scam, but there were surely scam-adjacent elements. The community of collectors buying and selling and hoarding the lovable plush creations wasn’t exactly a cult, but there were surely cult-adjacent elements. The entire phenomenon wasn’t exactly birthed around the Internet, but it surely thrived thanks to adjacency to the earliest offshoots of online commerce. Yemisi Brookes’ new HBO feature Beanie Mania isn’t, therefore, exactly like seemingly every other TV documentary released in 2021, but it’s adjacent to every cult, scam and cyber-curiosity portrait that we’ve collectively fixated on. At only 80...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
The Week

The too-muchness of Nightmare Alley

When it comes to the geek gods of modern filmmaking, you'd be hard-pressed to name anyone more infectiously fanatical about their source material than Peter Jackson or Guillermo del Toro. Naturally, the pair have had their share of overlap over the years: Del Toro was even once slated to make...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: The Matrix Resurrections brings the sci-fi franchise back online

The Wachowskis had every reason not to make another Matrix movie, despite some fierce pleading from Warner Bros. to make one happen over the past two decades. The filmmaking duo didn't want to do a cash grab. Sure, there were things like The Animatrix short films, comic book stories, and a few video games. But in their minds, the core franchise had come to its natural end with the original trilogy. But Lana Wachowski found a way in that fulfilled her as an artist and as a human being; she spoke in the past about how returning to characters like Neo and Trinity helped her bear the grief of losing her parents. Now, here's a story, The Matrix Resurrections, about how this iconic pair of sci-fi action cinema, who died during the events of the earlier movies, find themselves back inside the Matrix. How did they survive? How did they get back in there? How do they get out? These are all questions that make the sequel so compelling, timely, and a true joy to watch. —Nick Romano.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

What to Watch this Weekend: It's time to say goodbye to Insecure, okay?!

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Season Finale. Now that we know the identity of the Dragon Reborn, it's time to see if they have...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
TV & VIDEOS
TV Fanatic

TV Shows That Wore Out Their Welcome in 2021

Sometimes even our favorite shows wear out their welcome and leave us wishing for their demise. In 2021, we have more than a few of those, and TV Fanatics are more than opinionated about television and don't mind expressing ourselves. Whether the writing went downhill, our favorite actors left the...
TV SERIES
The Atlantic

The Atlantic

68K+
Followers
4K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1857, The Atlantic has been challenging assumptions and pursuing truth.

 https://www.theatlantic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy