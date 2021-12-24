AI Allows Automated Scoring of Psoriasis Area, Severity

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with prevalent and incident hypertension, as well as antihypertensive treatment resistance [1,2,3,4]. While OSA is associated with higher levels of daytime blood pressure (BP), nighttime or asleep BP may be even more impacted by OSA-related sequelae [5,6,7]. In fact, one study reported BP surges as high as systolic BP/diastolic BP of 240/130"‰mmHg associated with apneic events [5]. OSA-related increases in BP are attributable to both hypoxemia and arousal-related sympathetic nervous system activation [6, 7]. Therefore, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which is the gold standard treatment for OSA, should also reduce daytime and nighttime BP and the risk for hypertension. However, a systematic review and meta-analysis examining the impact of CPAP use on BP reported disparate effects [8]. Overall, the authors reported a statistically significant but low to moderate effect of CPAP on BP.

