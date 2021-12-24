ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AI Allows Automated Scoring of Psoriasis Area, Severity

doctorslounge.com
 2 days ago

TUESDAY, Dec. 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Deep learning algorithms, such as convolutional neural networks (CNNs), can automatically and objectively perform image-based Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI) scoring, according to a study published in the January issue of the Journal of the European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology....

www.doctorslounge.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

3 in 4 healthcare execs trust AI to automate administrative processes, survey says

Seventy-two percent of healthcare executives said they trust artificial intelligence to support nonclinical administrative processes, according to Optum's fourth annual survey on AI in healthcare. Between Aug. 9 and 23, Wakefield Research surveyed 500 senior healthcare executives who work for hospitals, health plans and life sciences companies. Below are four...
TECHNOLOGY
doctorslounge.com

Formaldehyde in the Workplace Tied to Later Brain Issues

Last Updated: December 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Long-term workplace exposure to formaldehyde may prompt thinking and memory problems later in life, new research suggests. Formaldehyde is a gas used in making wood and chemical products and plastics. "We know that exposure to formaldehyde has been...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clinical Research#Healthday News#Pasi#Intraclass#Icc#Cnn
doctorslounge.com

Botox Injections Linked to Lower Incidence of Anxiety Symptoms

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Botulinum toxin (BoNT) injections are associated with lower incidence of anxiety symptoms and related disorders, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in Scientific Reports. Noting that BoNT injection is associated with reduced incidence rates of depression across various nonpsychiatric indications in...
HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Efficacy of Bamlanivimab for COVID-19 May Vary With Antibody Status

Last Updated: December 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, the efficacy and safety of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) neutralizing monoclonal antibody bamlanivimab varies according to whether endogenous neutralizing antibodies (nAbs) are present, according to a study published online Dec. 21 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
doctorslounge.com

Race/Ethnicity-Linked Differences Seen in Type 1 Diabetes Management

Last Updated: December 23, 2021. Insulin pump use higher among White versus Black and other Medicare beneficiaries. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- There are significant race/ethnicity-associated differences in management of type 1 diabetes, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.
HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

How a leading AMC unleashed perioperative growth using AI & automation

Health systems struggle with scheduling operating room time efficiently. Surgeons are not motivated to release unused time early, leaving schedulers scrambling to fill last-minute openings to recoup revenue. As a result, a significant amount of OR time goes unused. During a Becker's Hospital Review webinar held in December and sponsored...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Netherlands
BBC

Surgeons use 3D technology on patient for first time

An 11-year-old has become the first patient in the country to have kidney surgery using specialist 3D equipment. Libby, from Watchet, Somerset, was suffering from kidney and bladder complications which meant she was often in severe pain. Surgeons were able to operate on her faster and with greater accuracy using...
HEALTH
healio.com

Adapted D-dimer thresholds safe, efficient to rule out acute pulmonary embolism

For patients with suspected pulmonary embolism, diagnostic strategies to rule out PE that apply adapted D-dimer thresholds were safe and efficient, even in high-risk patients. Researchers reported results of an international systematic review and individual patient data meta-analysis that included more than 20,000 patients with suspected PE. The data were published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Continuous positive airway pressure use: how much is enough?

Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is associated with prevalent and incident hypertension, as well as antihypertensive treatment resistance [1,2,3,4]. While OSA is associated with higher levels of daytime blood pressure (BP), nighttime or asleep BP may be even more impacted by OSA-related sequelae [5,6,7]. In fact, one study reported BP surges as high as systolic BP/diastolic BP of 240/130"‰mmHg associated with apneic events [5]. OSA-related increases in BP are attributable to both hypoxemia and arousal-related sympathetic nervous system activation [6, 7]. Therefore, continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), which is the gold standard treatment for OSA, should also reduce daytime and nighttime BP and the risk for hypertension. However, a systematic review and meta-analysis examining the impact of CPAP use on BP reported disparate effects [8]. Overall, the authors reported a statistically significant but low to moderate effect of CPAP on BP.
HEALTH
healio.com

Exercise at higher elevation linked to larger drop in glucose with type 1 diabetes

People with type 1 diabetes may experience a greater decline in blood glucose when exercising at high altitudes compared with sea level, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. In a small study of seven adults with type 1 diabetes, participants experienced a significantly...
WORKOUTS
TheAtlantaVoice

EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch

Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear. The challenge is getting tested, getting a prescription and starting the pills in a short window. U.S. regulators authorized Pfizer’s […] The post EXPLAINER: New easy-to-use COVID-19 pills come with a catch appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
PUBLIC HEALTH
doctorslounge.com

Hyaluronic Acid Injection Use Increased for Knee Osteoarthritis in Seniors

Last Updated: December 23, 2021. THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The use of hyaluronic acid (HA) injections for knee osteoarthritis in Medicare beneficiaries increased substantially from 2012 to 2018, according to a study published online Dec. 13 in the Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. Kevin Y. Zhu,...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy