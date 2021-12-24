ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday gifts taken from luggage, replaced with dog food

Cover picture for the articlePORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - A woman who returned from a flight to Europe with more than $3,000 worth of gifts in her luggage found the contents gone — and replaced with dog food. Gina Sheldon, of Portsmouth, New Hampshire,...

nbcboston.com

NH Woman Finds Xmas Gifts Stolen, Swapped With Dog Food, Trash After Flight to Boston

A New Hampshire mom said all her Christmas presents were stolen from a checked bag on a flight from Paris to Boston this month. The bag had been full of presents she had bought over 11 days in Italy, on what Gina Sheldon called her "Eat, Pray, Love" trip. But when she opened the suitcase back home in Portsmouth, it was full of bags of dog food, trash, a can of men's shaving cream and dirty T-shirts -- apparently makeweights.
BOSTON, MA
