Gate drivers target GaN SG HEMTs and Si MOSFETs

By Gina Roos
electronicproducts.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInfineon Technologies AG has introduced a family of EiceDRIVER 1EDN71x6G HS 200-V single-channel gate driver ICs. The new gate driver family is designed to enhance the performance of CoolGaN Schottky Gate (SG) HEMTs but it is also compatible with other GaN HEMTs and silicon (Si) MOSFETs, said the company. The gate...

www.electronicproducts.com

ElectronicsWeekly.com

EiceDRIVER family to enhance GaN SG HEMTs

Infineon is shipping the EiceDRIVER 1EDN71x6G HS 200V single-channel gate driver ICs family. The family is designed to enhance the performance of CoolGaN Schottky Gate (SG) HEMTs but is also compatible with other GaN HEMTs and Silicon MOSFETs. 1EDN71x6G variants come with selectable pull-up and pull-down driving strengths, enabling waveform...
TECHNOLOGY
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Imec integrates Schottky diodes and p-GaN HEMTs

Imec showed this week’s IEDM meeting its co-integration of high-performance Schottky barrier diodes and depletion-mode HEMTs on a p-GaN HEMT-based 200 V GaN-on-SOI smart power IC on 200 mm substrates. The addition of these components enables the design of chips with extended functionality and increases performance that takes monolithically-integrated...
TECHNOLOGY
buffalonynews.net

GaN Systems Showcases World's Smallest Charger, Groundbreaking LED Lighting Driver, and One of TIME's Best 100 Inventions at CES 2022

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2021 / GaN Systems, the global leader in GaN (gallium nitride) power semiconductors, unveiled today customer products that will be shown at CES® 2022:. The world's smallest fast-charging GaN charger and chargers from Dell, Philips, Harman, and other market leaders. One of...
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

ams Osram claims smallest multi-zone direct ToF modules

Combining the light source, detector, and optics in one component, ams Osram has expanded its portfolio of direct time-of-flight (ToF) modules with three new devices for multi-zone and multi-object detection. These dToF sensors offer a wider field-of-view (FoV) and an extended range up to five meters. The new multi-zone dToF...
ELECTRONICS
semiengineering.com

Revving Up SiC And GaN

Silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) are becoming more popular for power electronics, particularly in automotive applications, driving down costs as volumes scale up and increasing the demand for better tools to design, verify, and test these wide-bandgap devices. Both SiC and GaN are proving essential in areas such...
TECHNOLOGY
electronicproducts.com

Hybrid FPC/FFC connector delivers higher power rating

Designed for space-constrained applications, Hirose Electric USA has launched a new hybrid flexible printed circuit (FPC)/flat flexible connector (FFC) that offers space-savings up to 23 percent compared to competing products. Offering a combination of power contacts capable of handling 12 A and 0.5-A signal contacts, the TF43SW Series hybrid FPC/FFC connector features a height of 1.2 mm and mounting depth of 4.0 mm.
ELECTRONICS
electronicproducts.com

ams Osram claims brightest LED for automotive front lighting

Ams Osram has claimed the brightest LED currently available in the market for automotive front lighting. Designed for standard low- and high-beam headlights, the new Oslon Black Flat X family offers brightness of 460 lumens at 1 A and is available in 1- and 2-chip versions. The 1-chip variant is housed in a small 3.75 × 3.75-mm package.
CARS
electronicproducts.com

Optical encoder switch adds increased functionality, easier installation

Designed for automotive, medical, and industrial applications, C&K has developed a new optical rotary encoder, the ENC Series 24-position optical encoder with an integrated pushbutton. The ENC Series optical encoder switch was developed as an improvement to its 16-position devices. In addition to adding 50% more detent positions, the 24-position encoder also includes a right-angle connector socket for easier installation.
ELECTRONICS
