Globally, poverty has been decreasing since the early 1990s, but a slowdown in the rate of decline in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) was observed even before the pandemic hit. In fact, MENA has been the only region to experience rising levels of poverty since 2013, with a dramatic increase in extreme poverty (those living on less than US$1.90 a day) observed between 2011 and 2018, when it rose from 2.4% to 7.2%.

