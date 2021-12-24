37 Die in Tragic Ferry Fire in Southern Bangladesh

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO