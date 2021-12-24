ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

37 Die in Tragic Ferry Fire in Southern Bangladesh

Cover picture for the articleAccording to authorities, a large fire ripped through a river ferry in southern Bangladesh early Friday, killing at least 37 people and injuring 72 others when passengers leaped from the boat and swam to land. On the MV...

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Dozens die in river ferry fire

DHAKA, Bangladesh – A massive fire swept through a crowded river ferry in Bangladesh early Friday, leaving at least 39 people dead and 70 injured, officials said. Many passengers leapt from the vessel into cold waters to escape the blaze. It took 15 fire engines two hours to control...
The Independent

Sicily: Death toll rises to seven and two still missing as multiple buildings collapse in gas explosion

Four more bodies have been pulled out of the rubble of several houses which collapsed after a suspected gas explosion in Sicily.The total death toll of the disaster in the town of Ravanusa, a small community of 11,000 people close to the southern coast of Sicily, has now risen to at least seven people.However, two others are missing and believed to still be trapped in the ruins of the four buildings which were mostly destroyed in the blast on Saturday evening.Sniffer dogs have been brought in to search the rubble and the emergency services are working 24-hour shifts through the...
The Independent

Couple found dead on California trail likely died trying to save baby from heat

The California family who was found dead on a hiking trail in the Sierra National Forest on 15 August probably died along with their dog because of the heat, not having enough water, and exertion, investigators believe according to a report. John Gerrish, 45, Ellen Chung, 31, their one-year-old daughter Miju, and their dog, were found dead near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest east of San Francisco. A family friend reported them missing when they didn’t get back from their one-day trip. Their deaths were considered mysterious and various hypotheses were posited, such as homicide and...
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
CNN

Madagascar boat accident kills at least 83 people; police chief swims 12 hours to shore after helicopter crash at site

(CNN) — A boat accident off the coast of northeastern Madagascar on Monday killed at least 83 people, the country's maritime agency said on Wednesday. Fifty people have been rescued and five are still missing, a spokesperson for the Maritime and River Port Agency (APMF) told CNN. The boat, which was carrying 138 people, sank late on Monday night, according to the APMF.
The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle victim’s father wakes up from coma to learn of son’s death

A man who had been in a coma from an accident woke up to the news of his 12-year-old son’s death in a freak bouncy castle accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.Glen Sheehan, the father of Jye Sheehan, was hospitalised just weeks before the accident.Mr Sheehan was informed about his son’s death, but could not attend his son’s funeral and the memorial service that was held on Friday morning.He had been in a car accident in November and was in a coma when the Hillcrest school bouncy castle tragedy happened.The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Sheehan...
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
BBC

Channel tragedy: French authorities identify 26 victims

French authorities have formally identified 26 of the 27 bodies recovered after last month's mass drowning in the English Channel. Sixteen Kurdish people from Iraq and four Afghans were among the victims, whose families are being informed. They included two friends from the same town who died in the worst-recorded...
The Independent

At least 11 dead and dozens more missing after refugee boat capsizes in stormy winter weather off Malaysia

At least 11 people were killed after a boat carrying Indonesian refugees capsized in stormy winter weather in the South China Sea off the coast of Malaysia. Around 25 people are still missing, Malaysian authorities said. The boat with 50 migrants on board sank around 4.30am on Wednesday off the coast of Tanjung Balau in southeastern Malaysia, announced the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.The maritime agency rescued 14 people following a search and rescue mission. The survivors and the boat were found on a beach in Tanjung Balau along with passengers’ personal belongings like pictures, wallets, bags and clothes. The survivors...
AFP

Death toll rises to 16 in latest Greece migrant boat accident

At least sixteen people died when a migrant boat sank in the Aegean, Greece's coastguard said early Saturday, just hours after a similar incident claimed another 11 lives. Hours earlier, 11 bodies were recovered from a boat that ran aground on an islet north of the Greek island of Antikythera on Thursday evening.  
CBS News

Truck crash in Mexico kills at least 53 people and injures 54

A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over on a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal Attorney General's Office said the preliminary estimate...
