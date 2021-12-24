ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These cinnamon buns will make you melt

TODAY.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJoanne Canady-Brown, owner of The Gingered Peach...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Soften A Stick of Butter Without Melting It – [Kitchen Hack]

When it comes to holiday cooking, butter is a staple. For my Thanksgiving recipes, I got six packages to use in my dishes. By the way, cooking from scratch is exhausting. I'm glad I only do it a few times a year. Usually, I'm always trying to find the easy way to make things, anything. I love any and all hacks I can find to make me look like a good cooker. You know, one that slaved in the kitchen and put a lot of time and energy into every dish. I can really put on a good act. LOL.
RECIPES
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
southernthing.com

Baked mac and cheese is the only mac and cheese that matters

When you think of classic, quintessential Southern food, there are certain dishes that come to mind for pretty much everyone, and one of those is macaroni and cheese. It turns out though, that not everyone envisions mac and cheese the same. Some folks think of perfectly cooked noodles baked into a layer of melted cheddar cheese before being topped with even more cheese (and any other delicious thing the cook feels like adding.)
RECIPES
sarasotamagazine.com

You Need to Try My Mom's Sugar Cookie Recipe

When I was growing up, my family had a rule: no Christmas before Thanksgiving. We weren't allowed to get a Christmas tress. We couldn't listen to Christmas music. And we certainly couldn't mention any presents we might want. All of that was no biggie, really. The only hard part about...
RECIPES
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

This Genius Trick Makes Burned Baking Sheets Look Brand New

I’ve always thought a well-loved sheet pan was a sure sign of a seasoned chef — those grease stains and blackened spots are badges of honor, and mean that some tasty dishes have been made on them! Still, we all dream of having sparkling-clean pans, as shiny as the day we first brought them home. And if yours have seen better days, we’ve found the best way to clean baking sheets: a dishwasher tablet and boiling hot water.
FOOD & DRINKS
Parade

The Easiest Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe Ever

Although fudge is popular during the holiday season, it’s actually a sweet treat you can enjoy throughout the year—even during the summer months. And now more than ever home cooks of all ages are trying their hands at making delicious desserts in their own kitchen. So why not start with something easy like this simple and quick peanut butter fudge recipe.
RECIPES
jamiesfeast.com

Chocolate and Cinnamon Soft Cake

If you are looking for a chocolatey and moist cake recipe, then this one is the ideal treat for you! Simple and easy to prepare, plus your kitchen will smell like a desert paradise! The cinnamon provides a special touch to this cake and combined with the chocolate makes a real magic in cooking. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
leitesculinaria.com

Baked Chicken with Cinnamon Butter

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy. This baked chicken with cinnamon butter is an incredibly easy dish made by rubbing a whole hen with cinnamon, garlic, and peppercorn compound butter and roasting until tender. Adapted from Elizabeth David | At Elizabeth David’s Table | Ecco,...
RECIPES
thefullhelping.com

Vegan Apple Cinnamon Waffles

These vegan apple cinnamon waffles are the most wonderful winter breakfast! Fluffy waffles are filled with tender, diced apples and cinnamon spice. The waffles can be made ahead and frozen for future cozy, comforting morning meals. I am very much a breakfast person. I’m always hungry for breakfast. Ravenous for...
RECIPES
thepioneerwoman.com

Cinnamon Roll Breakfast Casserole

Once you’ve baked all your cookies for Santa and have your Christmas dinner menu planned, the next thing you need to square away is Christmas morning breakfast. Ree Drummond makes pans and pans of her classic homemade cinnamon rolls every year for friends and family at Christmastime, but if you don't have enough time to make them on your own, try this cinnamon roll breakfast casserole instead. All you need are a few tubes of refrigerated cinnamon roll dough and a few pantry staples to make your home smell heavenly on Christmas morning.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

Danish Cinnamon Twist

This sweet, soft cinnamon twist is similar to a cinnamon bun but with an added layer of crème pâtissière. The perfect sharing breakfast.
RECIPES
tasteofhome.com

I Made 3-Ingredient Sugar Cookies and the Recipe Is Impossible to Forget

When the craving for cookies strikes, making classics like chocolate chip or snickerdoodles are always a great go-to. But what if you want something quick, easy and completely fuss-free? The answer is 3-ingredient sugar cookies. Can you believe you can make delicious sugar cookies with just three ingredients that you...
RECIPES

