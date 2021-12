If one of your New Year's resolutions is to free up space on your phone, you're in luck. I'm a big fan of decluttering my phone, and the end of the year is a great time to give your Android phone a reset. If you're like me, you've probably accumulated a bunch of apps over time that you no longer use. Whether it's the latest social network that everyone is joining or a random game that I installed to keep me entertained for a few minutes, I have too many apps. I have many more single-serving apps cluttering up my app drawer (not to mention my phone's storage space) than apps I actually use on a regular basis.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO