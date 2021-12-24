ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Work ethic, attitude propel Sauer

By Alexandra George For The Daily Item
Cover picture for the articleAlthough the Midd-West girls basketball has started the season with an 0-6 record, junior Chloe Sauer has a winning attitude. “Chloe maintains a positive attitude even through our rough start to the season. She works hard and never gives up no matter what’s on the scoreboard,” Midd-West coach Erica Wagner...

