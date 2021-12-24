ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Week 16 Rooting Guide: Best playoff outcomes for Eagles fans with 3 games to play

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19gvoo_0dVXJC9L00

The Eagles enter Week 16 with the momentum of two straight wins and an opponent in the Giants, that’ll unsure of which backup quarterback they’ll start with Daniel Jones out.

Philadelphia will still need some help with landing the No. 6 or No. 7 seed and this weekend’s schedule of games offers more opportunities for the Birds to set up a positive scenario in Week 18 against Dallas.

Here’s your Week 15 rooting guide with the best playoff outcomes for Eagles fans.

Eagles current status

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqcdX_0dVXJC9L00
New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi

The Eagles kept their NFC playoff hopes alive with a solid 27-17 win over a depleted Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.

The win allowed Philadelphia to stay within striking distance of the 49ers and Vikings.

Eagles role in the scenario

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xu2iT_0dVXJC9L00
Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles can improve their playoff chances by defeating the New York Giants.

A win over their NFC East rivals keeps Philadelphia somewhat in control of their own destiny.

Titans did the Eagles a solid

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrVZb_0dVXJC9L00
Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports

Randy Bullock successfully converted a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining as the Titans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the 49ers 20-17 Thursday night.

Tennessee (10-5) is now a win or a Colts’ loss away from clinching their second straight AFC South title despite losing three of their past four games. Indianapolis plays Arizona on Saturday.

Tennesse moved to second in the AFC with the win.

For San Francisco, the loss drops them to 8-7 on the season, with games against the Texans and a season finale against the Rams remaining.

The 49ers’ loss ensured a playoff berth for Dallas, which can clinch the NFC East with a win over Washington on Sunday night.

1:00 PM EST FOX Rams (10-4) at Vikings (7-7)

Root for the RAMS:

The Vikings survived the Bears in Week 15, and as the Rams continue to hunt a high seed, another Minnesota loss would erase their common opponent tiebreaker, while dropping them to 7-8 on the season.

1:00 PM FOX Lions (2-11-1) at Falcons (6-8)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XssAB_0dVXJC9L00
Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Root for Lions:

The 6-8 Falcons are only one game behind the Eagles and a loss to Detroit would officially end things for Atlanta.

8:20 PM EST NBC Washington (6-8) at Cowboys (10-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orWZ2_0dVXJC9L00
Sep 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quartern at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Root for Dallas:

You never want to back door you’re way into the playoffs, but a Dallas win would eliminate Washington while putting the Cowboys in a position where they could potentially rest quarterback Dak Prescott and some other high-profile stars in a season finale that Philadelphia has to win.

8:15 PM EST ESPN Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j58yy_0dVXJC9L00
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Philadelphia holds a tiebreaker over the Saints, and a win for the surging Dolphins would push New Orleans from the 9th spot behind the Eagles.

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report hints at Eagles’ future plans for Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles will be tasked with answering one very important question this offseason — is Jalen Hurts good enough? While the quarterback has been inconsistent in his first full season as a starter, it sounds like he has earned the trust of many with the team. ESPN’s Adam...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make New Decision On RB Dalvin Cook

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook has been essential to the team’s last two wins. But they may be without him for their next game against the Los Angeles Rams. On Thursday, the Vikings placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. With just three days before the game, it’s unlikely that he is taken off the list in time for Sunday.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Minnesota State
State
Tennessee State
State
Washington State
FanSided

Eagles playoff chances strengthen with unfortunate Dalvin Cook diagnosis

It’s amazing how one of the world’s most physical sports can take such an amazing toll on the physical frame. Now, fans of the sport of hockey might disagree with this, but the NFL might be the most demanding profession from a physical standpoint. Guys, whether they play for the Philadelphia Eagles or any of the other 31 franchises, put huge physical, mental, and emotional demands on themselves. That’s why they understandably ask for huge deals. One never knows if the next injury can end one’s career.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Rams: 4 bold predictions for Week 16 vs. Vikings

The Los Angeles Rams Week 16 game against the Minnesota Vikings sees both teams on short rest and with little room for an extra loss on their records. The Rams are coming off of a big win at home over the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday night and the Vikings just beat the Chicago Bears on Monday night. In this post, we’re making our Rams Week 16 predictions.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles announce roster moves

The Eagles announced 3 roster moves on Thursday, placing defensive end Ryan Kerrigan on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Kerrigan joins offensive linemen Le’Raven Clark, Landon Dickerson, and Andre Dillard on the list. To take Kerrigan’s spot on the active roster, the Eagles elevated defensive end Cameron Malveaux from the practice...
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Sign New RB After Dalvin Cook News

The Minnesota Vikings will most likely have to take on the Los Angeles Rams without star running back Dalvin Cook. On Thursday, the team placed Cook on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’ll be tough to replace Cook’s production, as he has 1,067 rushing yards and six touchdowns this season. He also...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Eagles#Falcons#American Football#Washington Football Team#The New York Giants#Nfc East#Titans#Afc South#Texans
ESPN

NFL playoff picture 2021: Standings, brackets, scenarios after 49ers-Titans, plus Week 16 outlook

And now we have two. The Cowboys have become the second NFL team to clinch a 2021 playoff berth, joining the Packers. Yes, we're aware that the Cowboys were not one of the teams on the field Thursday night in Nashville, Tennessee. But the 49ers' loss to the Titans secured the Cowboys' spot, based on playoff scenarios confirmed Thursday morning by the league. The Titans haven't clinched anything yet, but they can secure the AFC South title as early as Sunday if the Colts lose to the Cardinals.
NFL
FanSided

4 Eagles who could be playing their final three games for the franchise

The 2022 Eagles roster figures to look a lot different than the current version. Ladies and gentlemen and Philadelphia Eagles fans of all ages, there’s no point in beating around the bush. You’ve been hoodwinked. Now, that isn’t to say that your favorite team misled you intentionally, but you’ve most certainly been promised things that haven’t happened.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

2021 NFL Playoff Picture, Standings: Cowboys face Washington on Sunday Night Football, look to clinch postseason berth

The Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team are set to face off in a division matchup that has important implications on the NFL playoff picture. The Cowboys could clinch the NFC East before kickoff on Sunday night (more on that below) or with a win over Washington at AT&T Stadium. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. The match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Coach Has Telling Comment About RB Dalvin Cook

The Minnesota Vikings were handed a significant blow on Thursday. Earlier today, superstar running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Despite having a few more days before Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, he’s seemingly already been ruled out for the Week 16 contest.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

Our Staff Prediction for Rams at Vikings

The VikingsTerritory collective staff prediction for the Minnesota Vikings date with the Los Angeles Rams is ready. Minnesota can improve to 8-7 after Week 16 if they knock off the 10-4 Rams, who are fighting for an NFC West title. The writers at VikingsTerritory predict the Vikings will lose their...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy