Week 16 Rooting Guide: Best playoff outcomes for Eagles fans with 3 games to play

The Eagles enter Week 16 with the momentum of two straight wins and an opponent in the Giants, that’ll unsure of which backup quarterback they’ll start with Daniel Jones out.

Philadelphia will still need some help with landing the No. 6 or No. 7 seed and this weekend’s schedule of games offers more opportunities for the Birds to set up a positive scenario in Week 18 against Dallas.

Here’s your Week 15 rooting guide with the best playoff outcomes for Eagles fans.

Eagles current status

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) cannot complete a pass with pressure from Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford.

The Eagles kept their NFC playoff hopes alive with a solid 27-17 win over a depleted Washington Football Team on Tuesday night.

The win allowed Philadelphia to stay within striking distance of the 49ers and Vikings.

Eagles role in the scenario

The Eagles can improve their playoff chances by defeating the New York Giants.

A win over their NFC East rivals keeps Philadelphia somewhat in control of their own destiny.

Titans did the Eagles a solid

Randy Bullock successfully converted a 44-yard field goal with 4 seconds remaining as the Titans rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the 49ers 20-17 Thursday night.

Tennessee (10-5) is now a win or a Colts’ loss away from clinching their second straight AFC South title despite losing three of their past four games. Indianapolis plays Arizona on Saturday.

Tennesse moved to second in the AFC with the win.

For San Francisco, the loss drops them to 8-7 on the season, with games against the Texans and a season finale against the Rams remaining.

The 49ers’ loss ensured a playoff berth for Dallas, which can clinch the NFC East with a win over Washington on Sunday night.

1:00 PM EST FOX Rams (10-4) at Vikings (7-7)

Root for the RAMS:

The Vikings survived the Bears in Week 15, and as the Rams continue to hunt a high seed, another Minnesota loss would erase their common opponent tiebreaker, while dropping them to 7-8 on the season.

1:00 PM FOX Lions (2-11-1) at Falcons (6-8)

Root for Lions:

The 6-8 Falcons are only one game behind the Eagles and a loss to Detroit would officially end things for Atlanta.

8:20 PM EST NBC Washington (6-8) at Cowboys (10-4)

Root for Dallas:

You never want to back door you’re way into the playoffs, but a Dallas win would eliminate Washington while putting the Cowboys in a position where they could potentially rest quarterback Dak Prescott and some other high-profile stars in a season finale that Philadelphia has to win.

8:15 PM EST ESPN Dolphins (7-7) at Saints (7-7)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) runs for a first down against the New York Jets during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.

Philadelphia holds a tiebreaker over the Saints, and a win for the surging Dolphins would push New Orleans from the 9th spot behind the Eagles.