How Brands Should Use NFTs

If you’re in marketing, media, or publishing, you’ve likely heard the term “branded content” more times than you can count. And yet, defining what this marketing strategy is can be a little tricky within an industry as fast-evolving as tech, which is investing in branded content like never before.
Established brands are able to spend thousands of dollars on their branding efforts, including new websites, blogging, online adverts, search engine marketing, contests, and more, all of which increase traffic, clicks, and sales. However, even those brands can’t buy reputation. Your reputation is built through producing and publishing high-quality...
Even if you’re posting regularly and have creative social efforts, it has become difficult to cut through the noise and get noticed by consumers. Repeatedly spending on ads but not getting your ROI is the definition of insanity. What should businesses do?. Better advertising is the answer, but it's...
As interactive livestreaming captures the attention of an ever-expanding number of consumers, the livestreaming service Twitch is offering customized opportunities for advertisers that allow them to engage with young audiences in creative ways. The campaigns are interspersed within Twitch's wide universe of content, which ranges from esports to anime marathons to music.
（Ticket number On The Bottom. First Come, First Served!）. BetaMars official team stated every additional $10,000 in financing will add a co-brand Ticket NFT with the logo of the investment institution to give back to the community. Pluto Capital, a venture capital provider of blockchain in Singapore, has already...
Robbie Heeger, CEO of Endaoment- a start-up that makes digital donating easy- and Justin Woodward, co-founder of TAXbit which helps crypto investors minimize capital gains taxes, provide their expertise on how best to navigate the rules as we head into year-end. Interviewed by Ash Bennington on December 3, 2021.
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors regarding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): Over...
Initial public offerings are often a hot topic among investors who envision getting in on the ground floor of "the next big thing." And in many cases, IPOs do rip higher immediately after they start...
In October cryptocurrency analytics company Moonstream released data about the real state of the NFT market, reporting that from April through nearly the end of September 16.71% of all NFT holders on Ethereum owned 80.98% of all NFTs. The company analyzed more than 700,000 addresses and more than 7 million tokens. Therefore, the sample size for this study cannot be considered insufficient to understand the situation in the NFT market.
Comments / 0