Economy

How Brands Should Use NFTs

cryptonews.com
 2 days ago

In this interview, Carly Reilly, host of the Overpriced JPEGs show, talks...

cryptonews.com

builtinchicago.org

How to Successfully Utilize Branded Content

If you’re in marketing, media, or publishing, you’ve likely heard the term “branded content” more times than you can count. And yet, defining what this marketing strategy is can be a little tricky within an industry as fast-evolving as tech, which is investing in branded content like never before.
ECONOMY
muncievoice.com

How To Build Your Brand Reputation

Established brands are able to spend thousands of dollars on their branding efforts, including new websites, blogging, online adverts, search engine marketing, contests, and more, all of which increase traffic, clicks, and sales. However, even those brands can’t buy reputation. Your reputation is built through producing and publishing high-quality...
ECONOMY
mediavillage.com

How Brands Leverage the Power of Twitch

As interactive livestreaming captures the attention of an ever-expanding number of consumers, the livestreaming service Twitch is offering customized opportunities for advertisers that allow them to engage with young audiences in creative ways. The campaigns are interspersed within Twitch's wide universe of content, which ranges from esports to anime marathons to music.
MUSIC
NEWSBTC

BetaMars Airdrops 250 Co-Brand Ticket NFTs!

（Ticket number On The Bottom. First Come, First Served!）. BetaMars official team stated every additional $10,000 in financing will add a co-brand Ticket NFT with the logo of the investment institution to give back to the community. Pluto Capital, a venture capital provider of blockchain in Singapore, has already...
ECONOMY
Economy
Marketing
cryptonews.com

An Introduction to Crypto Tax Season and Regulations

Robbie Heeger, CEO of Endaoment- a start-up that makes digital donating easy- and Justin Woodward, co-founder of TAXbit which helps crypto investors minimize capital gains taxes, provide their expertise on how best to navigate the rules as we head into year-end. Interviewed by Ash Bennington on December 3, 2021.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Will Dogecoin Or Shiba Inu Grow More In 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to 1,000 Benzinga visitors regarding Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB): Over...
MARKETS
cryptoslate.com

Should investors care? 80% of all NFTs belong to 17% of addresses

In October cryptocurrency analytics company Moonstream released data about the real state of the NFT market, reporting that from April through nearly the end of September 16.71% of all NFT holders on Ethereum owned 80.98% of all NFTs. The company analyzed more than 700,000 addresses and more than 7 million tokens. Therefore, the sample size for this study cannot be considered insufficient to understand the situation in the NFT market.
STOCKS

