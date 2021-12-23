Avista acts quick to address late night outages

Glasgow EPB is planning for intermittent power outages beginning at 12 AM and being completed by the early morning on Thursday, December 16th, 2021. Glasgow, Ky. — Reparative work will be completed to move all of the electricity load for the city of Glasgow back to the Glasgow EPB (GEPB)’s primary source of power overnight on Thursday, December 16th, 2021. Beginning at midnight with work expected to be completed by the early morning, GEPB power customers can expect a brief power outage while this transition takes place. The Glasgow EPB moved to an alternative source of electric power to provide electricity to the citizens of Glasgow after extensive damages to transmission lines and towers occurred due to the heavy rain and tornadic winds felt in the area during the early hours of Saturday, December 11th, 2021. Now that repairs have been completed, the work being done overnight on Wednesday night into Thursday morning will be to transition all GEPB power customers back to the primary source of electric power. This work has been scheduled overnight to minimize disruptions to GEPB power customers. The Glasgow EPB wants to thank all customers for their patience during this time and apologize for any inconvenience these scheduled outages may cause.

GLASGOW, KY ・ 13 DAYS AGO