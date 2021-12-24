ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The top 10 business stories of 2021

The billionaire space race, Facebook's biggest crisis,...

tlnt.com

The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week

Welcome to “The Most Interesting HR Stories of the Week,” a weekly post that features talent insights and information from around the web to kick off your weekend. Here’s what’s of interest this week:. Top Articles to Read Now. This is a story about employee activism at one of tech’s...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris says her 'biggest failure' as Vice President has been 'not getting out of DC more' as she continues to come under fire for making just ONE trip to border region despite crisis

Vice President Kamala Harris conceded in a televised interview this week that her 'biggest failure' since taking office last January has been 'not getting out of DC more,' as she continues to face criticism for making just one visit to the southern border despite the worsening migrant crisis. Speaking to...
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

More Stimulus Checks For Millions of American Families and Individuals

With continued difficulty for American President Joe Biden and his administration to get the Build Back Better bill passed and the introduction of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus into the United States – future economic prospects seem daunting. However, more stimulus checks may be available next year to millions of American families and individuals.
INCOME TAX
New Jersey Monitor

Candidates fighting 2020 misinformation run to administer local elections

As a chemist and immigrant from Vietnam, Linh Nguyen never thought she could have a role in U.S. politics. But then Donald Trump was elected president in 2016 and he “unknowingly inspired minority leaders, women of color like me, to be more actively engaged in politics,” she said. She joined the nonpartisan League of Women […] The post Candidates fighting 2020 misinformation run to administer local elections appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Disney taps Spotify exec as new legal chief

(Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co on Wednesday said it has hired top Spotify lawyer Horacio Gutierrez to succeed longtime Disney executive and general counsel Alan Braverman, who this summer announced plans to retire after nearly two decades leading the media conglomerate’s legal department. Gutierrez will take up his...
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

CGCC-USA and AmCham China Host Business Dialogue on US-China Climate Change Cooperation

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November, the U.S. and China issued the joint Glasgow Declaration on enhancing climate actions. The meeting of President Biden and President Xi following the conference confirmed their intent to collaborate on critical challenges, set a clearer direction, and provided further impetus for a more cooperative bilateral relationship. With the two leaders conducting a comprehensive and in-depth exchange over both strategic and fundamental issues concerning bilateral relations, the meeting sent a long overdue positive signal relating to U.S-China economic and climate cooperation.
U.S. POLITICS
thedigitalfix.com

Network N is hiring a multiformat and entertainment publisher

Do you love entertainment? Does the idea of sitting down with a classic boxset or a brand new videogame fill you with indescribable joy? It does? Well then do we have the job for you!. Network N is looking to hire a new multiformat and entertainment publisher to help support The Digital Fix, The Loadout, and Pocket Tactics teams.
JOBS
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

