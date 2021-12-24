The top 10 business stories of 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the United Nations COP26 climate summit in November, the U.S. and China issued the joint Glasgow Declaration on enhancing climate actions. The meeting of President Biden and President Xi following the conference confirmed their intent to collaborate on critical challenges, set a clearer direction, and provided further impetus for a more cooperative bilateral relationship. With the two leaders conducting a comprehensive and in-depth exchange over both strategic and fundamental issues concerning bilateral relations, the meeting sent a long overdue positive signal relating to U.S-China economic and climate cooperation.
