ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Saweetie Breaks The Internet After Debuting Big Chop In A Series Of Photos

By Brooklyn White
Essence
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleShe’s starting fresh — just in time for the new year. Saweetie can rock any look. Whether she’s rocking a jet black bob, a slick black blonde ‘do or long red tresses, she’s always going to serve and her latest hairstyle is further proof of her...

girlsunited.essence.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Saweetie Starts ‘Icy Chain Challenge’ After Performance Criticism: ‘I Heard I Was the Best Twerker in Da World’

Saweetie has issued a response to criticism she received from some over her recent performance as part of iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball event in New York. As you may have seen on Twitter and elsewhere in recent days, a brief clip from the performance—which sees Saweetie dancing to her recently released track “Icy Chain”—has been making the rounds. Some have used the clip, as well as other recent performances, to further their attempts at questioning the quality of the two-time Grammy nominee’s live shows.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Saweetie's Big Chop Has Fans Making Amber Rose Comparisons

Saweetie is bringing in the holidays with a new outlook on life. Out on vacation, the “Icy Girl” not only showed off her bikini body, but she also revealed a fashionable golden buzz cut. She shared the photo on Instagram on Christmas Eve (December 24) along with a...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Twitter Reacts To Saweetie's New Look

From officially becoming a Grammy-nominated artist to making her debut as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live, Saweetie has had a busy past couple of months. Add an alleged secret romance with Lil Baby and a forthcoming project into the mix, and it's understandable why the "Best Friend" rapper has been spoken out about feeling overworked.
YOGA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saweetie
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Explains Why Relationship With Lil Baby Might Not Work

Saweetie and Lil Baby have been intermingled in dating rumors after it was reported that Baby spent hundreds of thousands on the rapper during a shopping trip. While it may seem as though they're definitely getting pretty close, their relationship might not work out in the long run. Saweetie recently...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Saweetie Kicks off Holiday Weekend with Jaw-Dropping IG Photos

For most Americans, the long weekend is just around the corner, but for hip-hop superstar Saweetie, the holiday is already here- and it’s hot (in more ways than one)!. The “Best Friend” rapper took to Instagram, sharing photos of herself on a pristine white sand beach with clear blue skies and water (a far cry from the miserable weather facing most people in the United States this time of year). In three of the photos, she relaxes on a jetski while showing off her eye-grabbing red hair while she lies on the water’s edge in a fourth. She also shared a short video of herself teasing viewers with just a few dance moves on a patio overlooking the ocean. She captioned the photos “pretty b*tch trip” and cryptically set the location to “Somewhere You Not.” She also showed off a few moves and views of her vacation spot on her IG story including one of her riding a jetski along a clear blue palm tree-lined canal.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Hair#Blonde Hair#Mental Health#Chop#Hellobeautiful
energy941.com

Saweetie Performance Criticized By Fans

Lately, Saweetie has been the talk of the town, but this time fans are calling her out for her recent SNL and Jingle Ball performance. In a social media video, fans are calling out her performance, specifically her choreography, and said she seemed “out of breath.”. Fans also mentioned...
CELEBRITIES
107.3 KFFM

Saweetie Gets Clowned Badly After Performance Videos Go Viral – Watch

A recent Saweetie performance has become the talk of social media and the subject of Twitter's unrelenting creative memes. During the Bay Area rapper's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball set at New York City's Madison Square Garden on Dec. 10, she appeared to be relatively winded while performing her hit records such as "Icy Grl" and her new track "Icy Chain."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Rvssian & Future Recruit Lil Baby For New Single "M&M"

Jamaican producer Rvssian has teamed up with Atlanta rapper Future for the brand new single, titled "M&M," with a feature from Atlanta rapper Lil Baby. The track was released on Wednesday (December 15) through Rich Immigrants and Interscope Records. The song is planked by a retro synth loop, which Lil...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

42 Dugg Signs Off Instagram To Close Out 2021 Rising Star Year

To close out his year as one of HipHopDX’s Rising Stars, 42 Dugg announced that he will be taking a break from social media. “I’ll be back,” Dugg wrote in big letters across a black background on his Instagram story. He added in the caption that the break from socials was so he could ring in the new year with his family.
CELEBRITIES
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyonce Rocks $13K Gucci X Balenciaga Jacket, Gets Kissy With Jay-Z

There was a time during those Lemonade days when Beyoncé fans stormed the internet with Jay-Z shade as rumors of infidelity circulated, but the singer and her longtime rapper beau are more than happily in love. The billionaire couple has somehow managed to maintain a level of privacy and exclusivity regarding what's shared about their personal lives—and while this is something that sounds normal, many artists today pour their enter lives out on social media.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Diddy’s Twins, 14, Look So Grown Up While Rocking Matching Sweatsuits — Photo

Diddy’s girls Jessie and D’Lila showcased their sporty styles as they twinned in blue tracksuits. Diddy’s twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs, 14, proved they are quite the fashionistas in an artsy new Instagram snapshot posted to their joint account on Nov. 29. The duo looked ultra-cool while rocking blue tracksuits with white tops and slate grey New York Yankee ballcaps and two-toned sneakers.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Lil Mama Breaks Silence After Jay-Z And Alicia Keys Speak On The 2009 VMAs Cultural Moment

Following Alicia Keys and Jay-Z both sharing their thoughts on the unforgettable 2009 VMAs moment when Lil Mama jumped on stage towards the end of their “Empire State of Mind” performance, the Voice of the Young People rapper has now released a statement thanking them. “I appreciate hearing this portion of last nights conversation. This has always been my stance, Love,” shared the Harlem-bred rapper-actress with a clip of the conversation’s audio. “Love for both my big brother, big sister, and my city. It brings clarity to all of us as a community to actually hear these words from our legendary...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Swizz Beatz Is Frustrated With "Verzuz" Artists Charging "5x" More Than "Non Black Shows"

Another Verzuz is in the books now that Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony's appearances have come and gone. Things were pretty tense leading into this Verzuz, and as we saw, the show kicked off with a bang after Bizzy Bone erupted on members of the Memphis collective. After a brief break, Verzuz officials were able to get things back on track, and soon, Bizzy even rejoined his groupmates and offered up an apology.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy