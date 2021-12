* Some people don’t feel comfortable with numbers, but numbers are vital for making informed health decisions. * Efficacy is measured as the difference between cases in the drug (intervention) group and cases in the placebo (control) group. The size of the trial doesn’t matter. For a drug intended to prevent disease, an efficacy figure of, say, 90% is usually thought to mean that, if 100 people take the drug, 90 people won’t get the disease. It doesn’t mean this. A trial can take place, with virtually no one getting the disease – drug and placebo groups alike – but the efficacy number can still be 90%. Efficacy gives us relative differences.

HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO