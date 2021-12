Bowel resection due to intestinal ischemia and necrosis is the most serious problem in the treatment of childhood intussusception. The importance of early detection of this condition cannot be overstated. Researchers explored the efficacy of various combinations of inflammatory variables in predicting intestinal necrosis and resection. They looked at the medical records of pediatric patients who had intussusception and were treated surgically. During the study, 47 patients with intestinal necrosis who had their intestines resected and 68 patients who did not have their intestines resected were enrolled. Using the receiver operating characteristic (ROC) approach, they assessed the diagnostic value of various combinations of inflammatory markers from preoperative laboratory investigations.

