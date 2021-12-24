Five Things to Do Outdoors This Christmas Weekend

Through Friday, December 31st, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Before marching into 2022, take in the last few notes of the holiday spirit at the Pink Palace — ah, I mean MoSH. I gotta add that to my New Year’s resolutions: Stop calling MoSH the Pink Palace. Okay, now that that’s out of the way, let’s talk about the Enchanted Forest, a tradition with a history dating back to 1963, when it debuted at a Downtown department store in Memphis. Originally modeled after Disney’s “It’s a Small World,” rows of trees upon sparkling trees, each one uniquely decorated, will — dare I say it — enchant you (as will the model trains and the snow-covered village of scrumptious creations). You can also check out one of the holiday movies (The Year Without a Santa Claus and The Light Before Christmas) or one of the planetarium shows (Season of Light and Laser Holidays).

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO