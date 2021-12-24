ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Roche COVID-19 At-Home Test granted FDA Emergency Use Authorization to expand access to rapid self-testing solutions in the United States

roche.com
 2 days ago

Rapid test to support the American public’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, with availability to purchase over-the-counter (OTC) at pharmacies and retailers nationwide. The COVID-19 At-Home Test uses a simple nasal swab sample to enable individuals to self-test at home and receive accurate, reliable and quick results in as few as...

www.roche.com

Comments / 0

Related
KevinMD.com

Why patients refuse the COVID-19 vaccination

The U.S. is progressively falling behind other countries when rated on the percent of the population that is vaccinated against COVID-19. I ask all my patients if they are vaccinated against COVID-19 and estimate that 80 percent are vaccinated. The unvaccinated can be unscientifically categorized into three groups, highlighting three real but anonymous patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
CLASSIX 107.9

FDA Authorizes First COVID-19 Pill in United States

This Wednesday, the FDA authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, ‘Paxlovid’, to treat ill people with COVID-19 to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. This is the first antiviral Covid-19 pill authorized to treat Covid-19 in high-risk individuals of the age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. Official List […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#American#Omicron#Eua#Nih#Rog#Otcqx#Rhhby#Itap#Sd
sandiegocountynews.com

Antibodies discovered at Vanderbilt for Prevention of COVID-19 granted FDA emergency use authorization

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration Wednesday granted emergency use authorization (EUA) to the global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for a long-acting antibody combination that protects against COVID-19, discovered last year at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC). A number of medical conditions result in immune compromise, from treatments for many cancers to organ transplantation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Parents Magazine

7 FDA-Authorized At-Home COVID-19 Tests for Quick and Accurate Results

You can buy most at-home rapid tests online from retailers including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, and Amazon. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. BinaxNOW COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test (2-Pack) $24.00.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Access to and safety of COVID-19 convalescent plasma in the United States Expanded Access Program: A national registry study

Background: The United States (US) Expanded Access Program (EAP) to coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) convalescent plasma was initiated in response to the rapid spread of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causative agent of COVID-19. While randomized clinical trials were in various stages of development and enrollment, there was an urgent need for widespread access to potential therapeutic agents. The objective of this study is to report on the demographic, geographical, and chronological characteristics of patients in the EAP, and key safety metrics following transfusion of COVID-19 convalescent plasma.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Jewish Press

FDA Set to Grant Emergency Use Authorization for Pfizer, Merck COVID-19 Pills

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to grant Emergency Use Authorization for two types of pills to treat COVID-19, manufactured respectively by Pfizer, and by Merck. The authorization could come as soon as Wednesday, according to a report published by Bloomberg News, quoting sources familiar with the situation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Laboratories
pncguam.com

Use of COVID-19 self-test kits approved by DPHSS

As part of efforts by DPHSS to reduce community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, DPHSS has approved the use of self-administered COVID-19 testing. Individuals should use U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Emergency Use Authorization (EUA)-approved self-administered COVID-19 test kits. COVID-19 testing is critically important to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
985theriver.com

Roche says at-home COVID-19 rapid test gets ok from FDA

(Reuters) – Roche said on Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to its COVID-19 at-home rapid test that can be used by people as young as 14. The test, which uses a anterior nasal swab sample, is “able to produce...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

FDA Gives Emergency Use Authorization for First Antiviral Pill to Treat COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. - On Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued emergency use authorization (EUA) for the first oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19, Pfizer's Paxlovid drug. Pfizer’s Paxlovid (nirmatrelvir tablets and ritonavir tablets, co-packaged for oral use) has been authorized to treat mild-to-moderate cases of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Marietta Daily Journal

New rapid at-home COVID test approved by FDA as demand surges

With demand for at-home rapid COVID tests skyrocketing, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new version Friday. The rapid test from Swiss pharma company Roche was granted emergency use authorization and should see a massive rollout in January, the company announced in a press release. Many pharmacies already sell...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Examiner

The FDA is standing in the way of at-home COVID-19 tests

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden unveiled a plan to make at-home COVID-19 tests free for people with private insurance. They'll have to pay for the tests first, then submit receipts to their insurer to get reimbursed. Only the government could come up with a plan so unnecessarily complicated. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

How to use an at-home rapid COVID test: A step-by-step guide

As the holidays come into full swing and many are traveling, more people are interested in taking an at-home COVID-19 test before their travels or gatherings with family and friends. You may be able to find an over-the-counter at-home COVID-19 test at your local pharmacy, such as CVS, Rite Aid...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy