Titans place Taylor Lewan on COVID-19 list, activate 2 others off it

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
The Tennessee Titans have added yet another player to the Reserve/COVID-19 list after announcing they have placed left tackle Taylor Lewan on it.

Lewan is the third Titans player to be added this week. He joins left guard Rodger Saffold (Wednesday) and cornerback Elijah Molden (Monday). All three players missed the Week 16 game against the San Francisco 49ers, but Lewan was initially ruled out with a back injury.

Tennessee also activated two players off the COVID-19 list in wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick and practice squad safety Jamal Carter, both of whom were added last week.

Shortly after the move to place Lewan was announced by the Titans, the left tackle took to Twitter to reveal he’s feeling fine and has zero symptoms.

“This Covid deal is wild.. zero symptoms,” Lewan tweeted. “I’m just sitting on my couch feeling fine right now. Appreciate everyone who reached out!”

The Titans will return to action on Jan. 2 when they host the Miami Dolphins at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. That should be enough time to get all three players back. In the meantime, we hope all of them are doing OK.

