Electronics

Coffea Silicone Case for Airpods 3rd Generation 2021 $3.60

By Darshan
techbargains.com
 1 day ago

Amazon has the Coffea Silicone Case for Airpods 3rd Generation 2021 for a low $3.60 after Coupon Code:...

techbargains.com

Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

There are still some pretty great discounts floating around, which you’ll find on our comprehensive list of the best Cyber Monday deals. Over 100 offers are still available, with some comparable to Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts. This next one is one such deal, especially if you’re looking for a decent-sized smart TV. Today, Walmart is offering the TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD QLED Roku Smart TV for $550 with free shipping. That’s a whopping discount of $450 off the regular $1,000 price. If you’re looking to add a TV in a bedroom, office, or another room in your home, this is a truly enticing offer.
CNET

7 Walmart deals you won't find at Amazon

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. As the holiday shopping season continues, retailers are constantly trying to one-up and undercut each other's deals. While that often translates into better savings for us, it also makes it more difficult to tell if you're actually getting the best deal or if it is even cheaper somewhere else. Instead of sorting through page after page and comparing prices, let us do that for you.
BGR.com

Amazon gift card promotion 2021: How to get $42 free right now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. There are so many incredible deals available right now on Amazon. As a matter of fact, Amazon kicked off a huge sale packed with “epic deals” on everything you can think of. Looking for some highlights? Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro with MagSafe are down to $179 and AirPods 3 are on sale as well. Those deals both disappeared late on Cyber Monday, but now they’re back! Are any of those sales as good as an Amazon Gift Card promotion though? We’re not so sure.
People

Amazon Dropped New Deals Just for Prime Members — and Many Come with Double Discounts

Ahead of the holidays, there are sales aplenty, including markdowns on gifts, everything you need to get your home ready for guests, and more. Amazon's sale section was recently refreshed with new deals, but there's even more exclusively for Prime members if you know where to look. The Just for Prime hub has exclusive savings (up to 64 percent) for subscribers on electronics, fashion, home, beauty, and more. Many come with coupons or other offers, resulting in double discounts for Prime shoppers.
Digital Trends

This powerful laptop is ON SALE for $189 at Walmart today

Laptops come in all shapes and sizes, across different budget ranges. However, you don’t have to empty your savings account if you need a machine that will be able to keep up with your daily tasks, as retailers are offering a wide variety of laptop deals. An offer that you might want to avail of is Walmart’s $40 discount for the 14.1-inch Gateway Ultra Slim Notebook, which brings the laptop’s price down to a very affordable $189 from its original price of $229. If you need it before Christmas to give it as a gift to a loved one or even to yourself, you only have until December 20 to finalize the purchase.
BGR.com

Best Black Friday Best Buy deals 2021: All the best deals right now

Black Friday itself may be over, but the deals are still flowing. Best Buy was host to a series of incredible deals — many of which are carrying over into the best Cyber Monday Best Buy deals for 2021. Black Friday itself took place on November 26, and Cyber Monday is set for November 29. We’re seeing a ton of great deals. We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get more information about Black Friday deals from Best Buy. Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Best Buy’s Black Friday deals. Alternatively, check out our full coverage of...
People

Amazon Shoppers Say the Shark Vacuum-Mop 'Worked Like Magic' — and It's Just $80 Today

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Whenever it's time to clean the house, there always seems to be an unending fleet of tools that you're pulling out of the closet, whether it's a newfangled vacuum cleaner or a steam cleaner that's designed to tackle all that grout. But if you're looking for a way to streamline the cleaning process, it's well worth investing in the Shark Pro Cordless Vacuum Mop — and it's only $80 at Amazon.
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
TechRadar

Amazon sale slashes Fire tablets to just $34.99

The best-selling Fire tablets make fantastic Christmas gift ideas, and luckily for you, Amazon's latest sale is offering fantastic Fire tablet deals with prices starting at just $34.99. Amazon's Fire tablets allow you to watch all your favorite movies and TV shows from apps like Netflix, Hulu, and more, or...
The Verge

Alexa is nagging you more because Amazon knows you don’t care about its new features

If you regularly use an Alexa device, you’ve probably been upsold by Amazon’s assistant at some point. Ask Alexa to carry out some basic task like setting a timer, and it will finish its response with a cheery “By the way, did you know I could [insert feature you’ve never heard of here].” As highlighted in a recent report from Bloomberg, this is because Amazon knows that users aren’t really getting stuck into the full range of Alexa’s capabilities.
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that are about to disappear

Don’t ask how, don’t ask why, and don’t ask how long they’ll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas right around the corner, however, there’s no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it’s an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers’ favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that’s after they disappeared more than a week ago....
BGR.com

Monday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, last chance for Black Friday deals, more

Christmas week has arrived! Hopefully, plenty of people out there have plans to get together safely with friends and family. It’ll be so nice to see everyone! But there’s also a downside to Christmas week: Nearly all of Amazon’s lingering Black Friday deals will definitely disappear soon. There are still so many best-selling products available at all-time low prices. But many top-sellers are also selling out now. If you want to save on the hottest gear from the likes of Apple, Sony, Samsung, Google, LG, Bose, iRobot, and more, this might be your last chance. Amazon’s best Black Friday 2021 deals are disappearing...
TechRadar

Apple's all-new AirPods drop to a record-low price in fantastic deal

The latest Apple AirPods have just been reduced to their cheapest price yet. Whether you're in the US or the UK, you can find this deal available at Amazon. Starting in the US, the Apple AirPods are now $149.99(was $179). This is a return to the lowest price yet after they fell this low for a few days at the start of December. More importantly, it also beats the drop we saw at Walmart on Black Friday by $5.
Neowin

Amazon is selling the Motorola Razr with a massive $608 discount

If you’re in the market for a smartphone, be sure to consider Motorola’s second-generation Razr 5G. Motorola is offering a discount on the device through its Amazon store so that you pick the device up for just $791.24; that’s down $608.75 from the RRP of $1399.99. As you’d imagine with such a hefty price tag, this flip smartphone includes great hardware including 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.
