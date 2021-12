China’s FAW Group is planning to start selling its vehicles in Japan next year and is looking to establish itself as a key EV player in the local market. Local media notes that Japanese car manufacturers haven’t moved fast enough to meet demand for electrified vehicles and that FAW will use this as an opportunity to establish itself. The first model it will sell in Japan will be a hybrid SUV under the Hongqi brand that will be followed up by an electric variant.

