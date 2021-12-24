ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Famed Interior Designer Steven G Hosts Annual Embrace Christmas Party

By tampafp.com
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMd7F_0dVX3ENO00

Interior Designer Steven Gurowitz sports his heart on this teeshirt during Embrace Girls Target shopping spree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bARoI_0dVX3ENO00

Steven G serves the homeless at Embrace Thanksgiving fete.

The annual holiday festivities included a Target shopping spree and a tour and lunch at the Miami Children's Museum.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, December 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ — It has been one year to the day since Steven Gurowitz, president and CEO of the luxury design firm Interiors by Steven G, was introduced to Velma Lawrence and the Embrace Girls Foundation.

The designer was looking for a local group to support. A colleague, ABC News affiliate Local 10 Public Relations Director Mayte Padron, thought Embrace Girls was a natural fit, made the introduction and suggested Gurowitz support their annual Christmas Party.

She was right.

By the time the 2020 party ended Gurowitz pledged to support the group anyway he could.

“We decided to embrace the Embrace Girls because we love what these children stand for, and the fact that many of them have overcome tremendous adversity in their lives,” he later said. “The things we take for granted in our lives mean so much to other people who don’t have them.”

A year later and Gurowitz has been more than a man of his word.

Over the last 12 months, he has:

• Sponsored a Valentine’s Day picnic, surprising the girls with custom bikes, knee pads and helmets.

• Sponsored a series of “Intimate Evenings With” benefit concerts for Embrace at the Casino at Dania Beach. Each of the performances, Soul singer Jeffrey Osborne (June), actors and gospel music icons David and Tamela Mann (August), and R&B crooner Gerald Alston and the Manhattans with singer and actress Regina Belle (December) sold out weeks before the performances and have helped make the “Intimate Evening With” shows a must-see event for South Florida music lovers.

• Served food at an Embrace Thanksgiving event he funded to feed the homeless.

• Visited Embrace program schools and toured neighborhoods where they live.

• Recruited friends to join him in supporting Embrace Girls, including millionaire Miami developer Joseph Milton, who, with his wife, Alexandra, have attended Embrace Girls’ signature tea parties and hosted a tour of one of their office buildings that included a private movie screening. The Miltons have also made frequent donations of children's and adult clothing, furniture, toys and shoes.

• Gurowitz’s support has allowed Embrace Girls to expand its services across Miami-Dade counties, from Dania Beach to Homestead, providing weekly during and after school programming for hundreds of students.

“Mr. G is the gift that keeps on giving,” Lawrence said. “His generosity extends far beyond the monetary. The time he dedicates to the girls and the concern he shows for their overall wellbeing is truly priceless.

“His support has enabled us to expand the program and services to schools in need as well as implement community initiatives that support the homeless and families in crisis.”

That includes Miami’s Jesse J. McCrary Elementary School, where Principal Trellany Parrish-Gay asked Second Grade Lead Teacher Tania Reina to head the Embrace Girls group.

“My principal said she had an amazing program that she wanted me to spearhead at the school,” Reina said. “I was thrilled to find out about Embrace, because last summer I saw the program on Instagram and saw their tea party. For my principal to come knocking on my door and tell me about it, that says it was meant to be.

“I fell in love with it.”

Reina, who not only grew up in and still lives in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood but also attended McCrary (then Little River Elementary School) as a child, said she has seen the difference Embrace programs have made in the 14 girls at McCrary – including her daughter, Jasmine Smith, a McCrary fifth grader.

“My students absolutely love Embrace,” Reina said. “You can see it in their faces, in the things they do, in the way they carry themselves. They needed this. I have students and parents asking all the time if they or their children can join Embrace.”

Founded in 2000, The Embrace Girls Foundation Inc., is a non-profit that provides uplifting, girl-centric programming for hundreds of girls in several public and private elementary and middle schools in Miami/Dade and Broward counties.

Lawrence, knows the girls challenges firsthand. She also grew up in Liberty City and founded Embrace “to help young girls become the women they choose to be by giving them encouragement and opportunities I did not have or even knew existed growing up.”

Interiors by Steven G has more than 80 employees and offices in Miami, Miami Beach and New York City. Its’ 110,000 square foot Pompano Beach showroom features Italian and Parisian designers. The company’s clients have included international corporations, hotels, former Super Bowl winning quarterback Warren Sapp and boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Gurowitz and his ‘Interiors Team,’ Maria, Sierra, Greta and Linda, marked their Embrace anniversary by taking more than 50 Embrace Girls on a Christmas shopping spree to a Target Department Store.

“We got a wish list from every child, so they got not only got to pick what they wanted, they also got bags filled with things from their wish list,” Gurowitz said.

The shopping spree was followed by a Miami Children’s Museum play tour, lunch and a visit by Santa Clause.

“At the end of the day, I was mobbed by a group of smiling kids,” Gurowitz said. “How can you put a price on that?”

Gurowitz praised Lawrence and the Embrace Girls staff, many of them program graduates.

“To see Velma Lawrence, who has given twenty years of her life to this amazing organization and now has programs in schools from Homestead to Dania Beach, well, I am honored to stand toe to toe with her to get this done,” he said. “If I had been doing this as long as she has, I would be on medication.”

Gurowitz said, while he is happy to have helped Embrace grow, he is just “embracing my passion. I have been blessed. I am not a godly person, but I think God has a plan, and I am honored to follow that plan.

“Many people talk the talk, but there are few who walk the walk.

“I’m walking.”

Velma Lawrence

Embrace Girls Foundation Inc.

+1 877-466-4769

Visit us on social media:

Comments / 0

Related
The Free Press - TFP

$5,000 Reward Offered In Lakeland Christmas Eve Murder

LAKELAND, FL. – The Lakeland Police Department continues to seek information related to a homicide that occurred during the evening of December 24, 2020. In partnership with Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida, a reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to anyone with information that leads to an arrest in the shooting death of 70-year-old Lakeland resident Maebelle Cooper.
LAKELAND, FL
Design Milk

Best Interior Design Posts of 2021

10. Falken Reynolds Designs a Home With a Canadian Nordic Aesthetic. Falken Reynolds designed the Westside House in Vancouver, British Columbia, for a family wanting togetherness. When the family has company, the lightweight furniture can be reconfigured to accommodate the extra people comfortably. The color scheme is kept black and white with shades of grey, resulting in a Canadian Nordic aesthetic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Columbia Star

Herb Society holds annual Christmas party

The Richland Herb Society held its annual Christmas party December 16 at the home of Jim and Pat Breznay. Members enjoyed a meal and fellowship and collected paper products for the Killingsworth Home. Pictured (l-r), front—Jim Breznay; back—Pam Clark, Gail Van Valkenberg, Sue Uehling, Denise Lane, Ferrie Ward, and Pat Breznay (president).
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Wings of Life annual Christmas party reunites families

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wings of Life Mission is reuniting families for their annual Christmas party. Mt. Hebron's youth group sang Christmas favorites to the mission’s residents and the children. Wings of Life is a residential home that aims to break the cycle of addiction, poverty, and incarceration....
MOBILE, AL
WJAC TV

Russell House hosts 22nd annual Christmas event

Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — The Russell House in Moxham is hosting its 22nd annual Christmas event this weekend in Johnstown. The event features live entertainment, sleigh rides and a visit from Santa. All events are free and open to the public. The event continues Sunday from noon to 5...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamela Mann
Person
Gerald Alston
WEAR

City of Destin hosts 37th annual 'Jingle Bell Rock' Christmas Parade

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The City of Destin's 37th annual "Jingle Bell Rock" Christmas Parade was held Saturday morning. The event took place beginning at the Downtown Destin Shopping Center at 10 a.m. The floats then travelled west down Harbor Boulevard to Stahlman Avenue. Channel 3 was there this morning.
DESTIN, FL
WOLF

20th annual O'Malley Christmas Party at McDade Park

SCRANTON (WOLF) — It was all about giving back at the 20th annual O’Malley Christmas Party in Scranton this afternoon. Everything from pizza, potato chips to a free children’s meal from Texas Road House were given to families from Santa Claus at McDade Park. It’s a tradition...
SCRANTON, PA
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Lyons hosts Christmas party for seniors

After last year’s event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Florence Zaagman and cousin Dorothy Allen were thrilled to return to the annual Senior Christmas Party in Lyons. Presented by the Lyons-McCook Business Association and held in the Lyons Village Hall, 4200 Lawndale Ave., the event attracted an...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Party#Interior#Target#Abc News#Embrace Girls#Christmas Party
boxrox.com

5 Tips to Design your Own Christmas WOD Party

Christmas is about food, friends, family and fun. For some, it is also about working out. Here are 5 tips to design your own Christmas WOD party. The one thing Christmas and CrossFit most definitely have in common is music. Everywhere you go during the pre-Christmas weeks, you will probably hear some form of Christmas songs, most likely Jingle-Bells or Last Christmas. During your WODs you will listen to music also, but quite different in style.
MUSIC
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood’s Historic Adams House hosts its annual Christmas Tours

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Christmas is in the air in Deadwood. From red and gold to green and silver, the Historic Adams House is decorated from top to bottom. The Historic Adams House was built in 1892. Now, Deadwood History Incorporated puts on tours throughout the year. During December, it’s Christmas tours.
DEADWOOD, SD
alabamanews.net

Friendship Mission Hosts Christmas Party and Haircuts for Residents

The holiday season is extremely hard for people who are in need. A generous group of people came together to bring a little holiday cheer to our homeless. Golden Shears and Wind Creak along with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hosted a Christmas party for the 27 men who live at Friendship Mission. The party included catered food, new blankets, and haircuts – courtesy of Golden Shears. The party was held to help bring a bit of holiday cheer to the men living at the shelter.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Brings a Pop of Party to Biz-Chic Outfit With Semi-Sheer Sparkly Top and Strappy Sandals to Valentino’s Art Basel Event

Lori Harvey put a glam twist on business attire yesterday at the Valentino Party Collection at the Rubell Museum in Miami. The stepdaughter of Steve Harvey suited up in sparkles for the event. She sported an ivory white-colored oversized blazer that draped down her legs. She paired the jacket with a matching miniskirt that featured the same stitch material. The star brought a pop of party to the ensemble with her top. The shirt featured a semi-sheer sequin fabric with a sparkle-coated neckline. The 24-year-old kept it simple with accessories. For jewelry, she wore a pair of rectangular sparkle-covered dangly earrings. She...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
92K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy