Timberview HS Shooting Suspect Timothy Simpkins Arrested Again

Denton police arrived at a Christmas evening disturbance on East McKinney Street to find it was Orbeez guns, not real firearms, that caused a fight to break out, according to a police report. Continue on to full article...
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) The two-year-old victim of a drunk driving accident in Arlington on Dec. 21 has died, police said Friday. According to the Arlington Police Department, hospital staff... Continue on to full article...
A Rockwall High School student was arrested by Rockwall police on Friday, Dec. 17, after officers investigated reports that a student had sent texts threatening a school shooting. Continue on to full article...
A North Texas couple who survived a crash that killed their toddler is sharing their story in hopes of raising awareness on the dangers of impaired driving. Brooklyn and Joshua Pierite recently moved... Continue on to full article...
Comments / 0