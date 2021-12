The Story County supervisors voted to file a comment condemning possible eminent domain use for two pipelines proposed to cut through Iowa. The two multi-billion-dollar carbon sequestration pipelines are proposed to break ground in Iowa for the sake of lowering emissions. One of the companies, Summit Carbon Solutions, touts the capture of 8 to 9 million tons of emissions in the first year, but farmers argue the damage to their land would result in years of crop yield losses.

STORY COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO