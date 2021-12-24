ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich Reflects on 40th Anniversary Shows

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
As many of you know, Metallica played a pair of 40th anniversary at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California, Dec. 17 and 18. Lars Ulrich reflected on the shows and thanked the band's fans on Instagram yesterday (Dec. 23). You can view his...

